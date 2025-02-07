TrackTune to Showcase Revenue-Generating Fan Experience Solutions at 52nd RPM Daytona Workshop

TrackTune Logo

TrackTune transformed how our fans experience race day,” — Doug Hobbs of Evergreen Speedway

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrackTune , the industry's leading racing audio technology provider, will demonstrate its enhanced platform for track revenue growth at the 52nd Annual RPM Promoters Workshop in Daytona. The showcase will highlight new features designed specifically for track operators to increase attendance, boost sponsor value, and enhance fan engagement."Track promoters face unique challenges in today's entertainment landscape," said Anissa Bezanson, TrackTune CEO and racing industry audiologist. "Our technology not only solves the critical challenge of clear audio delivery but creates new revenue opportunities through enhanced sponsor visibility and increased fan engagement. We're excited to highlight to promoters at RPM exactly how TrackTune can impact their bottom line."Track Success Stories Since its introduction, TrackTune has demonstrated a measurable impact at partner tracks:• Increased family attendance at major events• Extended fan stay times during race programs• Enhanced sponsor message delivery• New merchandise revenue streams• Improved social media engagement"TrackTune transformed how our fans experience race day," says Doug Hobbs of Evergreen Speedway. "Families stay longer, hear every announcement clearly, and come back more often. It's become an essential part of our fan engagement strategy."RPM Workshop ShowcaseVisit TrackTune at RPM Daytona to:• Discuss the latest revenue-generating features• Preview 2025 platform enhancements• Learn about track implementation success stories• Explore new sponsorship opportunities• Discuss track-specific revenue strategiesCTO Jim Bezanson adds, "We're not just providing audio technology – we're delivering a complete solution for tracks to enhance their business performance while creating unforgettable fan experiences."About TrackTuneTrackTune provides innovative audio streaming technology that delivers crystal-clear race commentary to fans while creating new revenue opportunities for tracks. Free for fans and value-driven for tracks, TrackTune has become the standard for modern race day audio experience.Contact: info@tracktune.live www.tracktune.live Follow TrackTune:• Facebook: facebook.com/TrackTune• Instagram: instagram.com/TrackTune• X (Twitter): twitter.com/TrackTuneHashtags: #RPMDaytona2025 #TrackTune #RacePromoters #RaceTrackBusiness #FanExperience

TrackTune - Hearing Race Announcer Audio Above The Roar!

