Leading Racing Industry Audiologist Anissa Bezanson to Address Future of Race Day Experience at DOME 2025

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anissa Bezanson, CEO of TrackTune and Chief Audiologist of Auditory Defense , will share her vision for protecting and enhancing the racing experience at the prestigious DOME (Drag Strip Operators Mega Event) being held between 30 January 2025 and 1 February 2025 at Columbus, OH. Drawing from decades of audiology expertise and hands-on racing industry experience, Bezanson will address how tracks can create an immersive, safe environment that drives attendance while preserving the sport's signature excitement."The roar of engines is part of racing's DNA," says Bezanson. "Through years of research and active participation in the racing community, we've discovered ways to protect hearing without compromising the thrill that brings fans trackside. It's about enhancing the experience, not muting it."Bezanson's presentation will draw from extensive auditory studies conducted at tracks nationwide, offering insights into:• Creating optimal audio environments that attract and retain fans• Protecting the long-term hearing health of fans, drivers, and crew members• Leveraging technology to deliver crystal-clear race commentary• Implementing practical solutions that benefit tracks and fans alikeAs both a racing family member and professional audiologist, Bezanson brings unique perspective to addressing one of racing's key challenges: maintaining the sport's signature excitement while ensuring fans can enjoy racing for years to come. Her companies, TrackTune and Auditory Defense, represent complementary approaches to this goal - TrackTune delivering crystal-clear announcer audio directly to fans' devices, while Auditory Defense provides professional-grade hearing protection optimized for the racing environment."We're seeing tracks embrace solutions that enhance rather than diminish the racing experience," Bezanson notes. "When fans can clearly hear announcers while safely enjoying the raw power of racing, everyone wins - tracks see increased attendance, sponsors get better engagement, and fans have a more immersive experience."Track owners interested in learning more about creating enhanced audio environments can visit Bezanson at DOME 2025 or contact TrackTune and Auditory Defense directly.About Anissa BezansonAnissa Bezanson combines expertise as a leading audiologist with deep racing industry involvement. Her research and innovations in racing acoustics have helped tracks nationwide enhance fan experiences while promoting hearing conservation. As CEO of TrackTune and Chief Audiologist of Auditory Defense, she leads the development of solutions that protect and enhance the future of racing.About TrackTuneTrackTune is transforming race day communication with its innovative audio application, delivering crystal-clear announcer commentary directly to fans' devices. Free for fans and affordable for tracks, TrackTune enhances the race day experience while helping tracks boost attendance and revenue. ( www.tracktune.com About Auditory DefenseAuditory Defense provides professional-grade hearing protection optimized for motorsports environments. Its products ensure fans, drivers, and crew members can safely enjoy racing while maintaining situational awareness. ( www.auditorydefense.com Contact InformationTrackTune Media Relationsinfo@tracktune.comCall to ActionDownload TrackTune today and experience the future of race day communication. For more information, visit www.tracktune.com Social Media Links:· TrackTune Facebook: TrackTune Facebook· TrackTune Instagram: @TrackTune· TrackTune Twitter: @TrackTune· TrackTune LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tracktune/ · TrackTune YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TrackTuneLive · Auditory Defense LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auditory-defense/ #DOME2025 #DragStripExpo #RacingIndustry #MotorsportsIndustry #WomenInMotorsports #IndustryLeader #MotorsportsSafety

