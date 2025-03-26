Award-Winning Children’s Book Octopi Are Very Sly Tops Amazon Best Seller Charts

Octopi Are Very Sly ebook Octopi Are Very Sly ebook Hard cover of Octopi Are Very Sly

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The buzz is building around Octopi Are Very Sly, the award-winning children’s book that has officially made waves on Amazon's best seller charts. Written with heart, humor, and a splash of oceanic adventure, the book has captured the imaginations of young readers and parents alike—earning it top spots in several Amazon categories.

Shortly after its release, Octopi Are Very Sly soared to:

#2 in Hot New Releases: Marine Life on Amazon

#12 in New Releases: Children’s Marine Life Stories on Amazon

#68 in New Releases: Children’s Animal Action & Adventure on Amazon

Praised for its vibrant illustrations, engaging storytelling, and a clever octopus protagonist who proves that brains (and tentacles) can outwit any challenge, Octopi Are Very Sly is fast becoming a bookshelf favorite for families, educators, and librarians.

“This book was a labor of love, and it’s thrilling to see it resonate with so many readers,” said Mary Beth Lacy, the book’s creator. “I wanted to spark curiosity about the ocean and remind kids that intelligence and creativity come in all shapes and sizes—even eight-legged ones!”

In addition to its commercial success, Octopi Are Very Sly recently received a 2025 International Impact Book Award for Children's Picture Book, further cementing its reputation as a standout in children’s literature.

Now available at www.marybethlacy.com and online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books A Million and more.

About Mary Beth Lacy

This is Mary Beth Lacy’s first children’s book. She is the founder of MBLacy Inc., a golf public relations firm located in Palm Desert, CA., established in 1998. www.marybethlacy.com

