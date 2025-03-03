Mary Beth Lacy Wins 2025 International Impact Book Award for Children's Picture Book

Octopi Are Very Sly ebook

Mary Beth Lacy has been honored with a prestigious 2025 International Impact Book Award for Octopi Are Very Sly, in the Children - Picture Book category.

It is incredibly rewarding to know that Octopi Are Very Sly is resonating with young readers and their families. My hope is that this book sparks a sense of wonder and appreciation for our planet.” — Mary Beth Lacy

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Author Mary Beth Lacy has been honored with a prestigious 2025 International Impact Book Award for her debut children's picture book, Octopi Are Very Sly, in the Children - Picture Book category. This award recognizes outstanding literary works that make a meaningful impact on readers worldwide.

Octopi Are Very Sly is a delightful and educational story that captivates young readers with its imaginative narrative and stunning illustrations. Through playful rhymes and engaging storytelling, Lacy introduces children to the fascinating world of octopuses, inspiring curiosity and a love for marine life. The book has been praised for its creativity, vibrant artwork, and ability to entertain while educating young minds.

"I am beyond thrilled and honored to receive this recognition from the International Impact Book Awards," said Mary Beth Lacy. "It is incredibly rewarding to know that Octopi Are Very Sly is resonating with young readers and their families. My hope is that this book sparks a sense of wonder and appreciation for the incredible creatures that share our planet."

The International Impact Book Awards celebrate authors who create books that leave a lasting impression on readers. Winning in the Children - Picture Book category underscores Lacy’s ability to engage, educate, and entertain young audiences through storytelling and vivid illustrations.

Since its release, Octopi Are Very Sly has gained widespread acclaim, earning praise from educators, parents, and literary critics alike. The book’s enchanting storyline and fun ocean characters makes it a favorite among children and a valuable resource for classrooms and libraries.

Octopi Are Very Sly is available for purchase at major online retailers and local bookstores. For more information about Mary Beth Lacy and her work, visit www.marybethlacy.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact Blair Kaplan Venables at blair@blairkaplan.ca.

About Mary Beth Lacy

Octopi Are Very Sly is Mary Beth Lacy’s first children’s book. She is the founder of MBLacy Inc., a golf public relations firm established in 1998 and based in Palm Desert, CA. For more information, visit www.marybethlacy.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.