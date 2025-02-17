Mary Beth Lacy’s Beloved Children's Book, Octopi Are Very Sly, Now Available as an Ebook

Octopi Are Very Sly is now available on Amazon

Mary Beth Lacy’s delightful children’s book, Octopi Are Very Sly, is now available in ebook format on Amazon.

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of imaginative storytelling have reason to celebrate as Mary Beth Lacy’s delightful children’s book, Octopi Are Very Sly, is now available as an eBook on Amazon. This enchanting tale, which has captured the hearts of readers young and old, can now be enjoyed conveniently on digital devices, making it perfect for families on the go.

In a review from Booklife, the book was described as “a charming and thought-provoking children’s story that explores the life of Harry, a clever and mischievous octopus living in a zoo aquarium. His world is turned upside down with the arrival of Suzette, a distressed pink octopus. Together, they dream of returning to the sea and embark on a series of adventurous escape attempts. Their journey is filled with humor, challenges, and the building of an unexpected friendship. The story culminates in a touching act of kindness from Terrance, a zoologist who helps them achieve their dream of freedom. This tale beautifully intertwines themes of intelligence, compassion, and the importance of respecting wildlife and their natural habitats.”

Written in rhythmic, engaging verse, Octopi Are Very Sly is a heartwarming tale about creativity, connection, and discovery. Lacy drew upon her experiences as a devoted mother, weaving the joy and importance of storytelling into a narrative that fosters imagination and dialogue between generations.

“Young readers will revel in Harry’s horseplay and be amused by his roguish facial expressions and poses, as well as Suzette’s more demure but equally entertaining body language. Lacy’s lessons on animal conservation also hit home, though the rhyming structure used to deliver those lessons.... Still, kids able to read between the lines will feel the strong pull of two caged octopi that “really just want to roam.”

Booklife gave Octopi Are Very Sly outstanding ratings, including an A- for the Cover, an A for the Illustrations and an A for the Marketing copy.

Now, with the release of the eBook, Lacy hopes to bring the magic of Harry and Suzette’s underwater escapades to even more readers worldwide.

Octopi Are Very Sly is available in ebook format on platforms including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million, as well as at www.marybethlacy.com. There, you can also purchase a paperback edition for only $9.99.

About Mary Beth Lacy

Octopi Are Very Sly is Mary Beth Lacy’s first children’s book. She is the founder of MBLacy Inc., a golf public relations firm established in 1998 and based in Palm Desert, CA. For more information, visit www.marybethlacy.com.

