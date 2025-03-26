Attorney General Jackley Announces Brookings Man Charged With 12 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Brookings man has been charged with 12 total counts of Possession of Child Pornography and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Mohammad Ghosheh (Go-shin), 24, was arrested Tuesday, March 25. He was released on a $10,000 cash bond. His initial court appearance is April 28 in Brookings County Circuit Court.

“The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a missing 15-year-old female from North Carolina. Our investigation discovered that she had been in contact with the defendant,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Our investigation continues, and further charges may be filed.”

Ghosheh is charged with 11 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He is a South Dakota state government employee.

DCI is leading the investigation and has been assisted by the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Child (ICAC) Task Force, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and the Brookings Police Department. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

