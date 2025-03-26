FDLE arrests two Hialeah men for fentanyl sale, possession

March 26, 2025

HIALEAH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Kyle Alexander Lopez, 23, and Jerrick Taylor, 23, both of Hialeah, on multiple felony charges related to selling and possession fentanyl, illicit drugs and illegal firearms. These arrests are a result of a multi-agency State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) investigation.

Lopez is charged with one count each of armed trafficking of fentanyl, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and grand theft of a firearm, and two counts of the sale and delivery of cocaine. Taylor is charged with two counts each of the sale and delivery of cocaine and the sale and delivery of fentanyl.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “One fentanyl-related death is one too many. This case is a prime example of how FDLE and the SAFE task force agents do their due diligence to leave no stone unturned. Expanding investigations to target suppliers of fentanyl and all lethal drugs is a key component in eradicating the poison from our communities.”

Following a fentanyl overdose death in the Miami region last year, FDLE agents and the South Florida S.A.F.E. task force expanded the investigation to identify the potential suppliers of the drugs. The task force conducted several operations that identified Lopez and Taylor as fentanyl and cocaine suppliers.

On March 6, task force agents and the Hialeah Police Department’s SWAT conducted a search warrant at two residences in Hialeah. They seized more than half a pound of fentanyl, multiple pounds of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, two firearms including a stolen firearm, $5,000 in cash, ammunition and multiple electronic devices.

Taylor was arrested on March 6 in Hialeah and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight (TGK) Detention Center. Lopez was arrested on March 11 at the FDLE Miami Regional Operations Center in Sweetwater and transported to the TGK Detention Center.

The case is being prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney’s Office, 11th Judicial Circuit.

The FDLE Miami South Florida S.A.F.E. Task Force is investigating the case which remains active. The Hialeah Police Department assisted with the investigation.

