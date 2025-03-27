'Love Captured' Film Exposes Dark Reality of Human Trafficking Disguised as Romance

New dual-screen film created in support of The Exodus Road by Klick Health shines a light on the hidden signs of trafficking as global cases reach all-time high

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A romantic getaway is not what it seems in “Love Captured,” a new, experiential dual-screen short film in support of global anti-trafficking organization The Exodus Road, taking viewers through a dark, twisting experience of love and exploitation.Set to Sia’s explosive pop anthem “Fire Meet Gasoline,” the five-minute film was designed to be viewed on two screens simultaneously: one that brings audiences through an apparent love story, while the second shows synchronized hidden-camera footage of the same scene. Together, they reveal the blink-and-you’ll-miss-them signs of trafficking.Laura Parker, CEO and co-founder of The Exodus Road, said love and trafficking often go hand in hand. Nearly half of sex trafficking victims are trafficked by members of their own families, and about 40 percent are trafficked by intimate partners, according to IOM’s Counter-Trafficking Data Collaborative . Other times, victims can be lured with the promise of employment in a foreign country. False job promises were the top recruitment method documented within The Exodus Road cases in both 2023 and 2024, with social media falling second; 55 percent of cases supported by The Exodus Road in 2024 involved evidence gathered from social media."Contrary to popular misconceptions, sex trafficking rarely begins with kidnapping by a stranger, but with some form of love story,” Parker said. “Many perpetrators groom their victims by using love – romantic love, friendship, or familial love—to manipulate them into cooperating in their own exploitation. “Love Captured” helps to shine a spotlight on the warning signs, so more people can play a part in the fight against human trafficking – and perhaps even realize if it may be happening to them.”“Love Captured” comes at a critical time as more people are being trafficked than at any other time in history. According to the 2024 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, there’s been a 25 percent increase in the number of trafficking victims detected compared to pre-pandemic figures. An estimated 1.1 million children and adults in the United States currently are victims of human sex and labor trafficking, according to the Global Slavery Index, and some 50 million people worldwide, according to the International Labour Organization.HOW TO SPOT THE SIGNSThe film calls out some of the most common signs of trafficking to help educate people on what to look for. These signs include an abrupt change in a person’s attire, behavior, or relationships; travel with an older male or female who is not a guardian; and a lack of control over their schedule, money, or proof of identification.Filmed in Brazil, “Love Captured” takes viewers on an immersive journey through love and control, unfolding in a breathtaking continuous one-take shot. Conceived and written by the globally acclaimed health marketing agency Klick Health, the film is directed and produced by Thatiane Almeida at MAGMA, with award-winning audio house Jamute on sound design.“With ‘Love Captured,’ we wanted to empower viewers to uncover the truth themselves and make them feel like they were part of this journey,” said Amy Fortunato, vice president and group creative director at Klick Health. “Experiencing something, rather than passive viewing, leaves a lasting imprint. By providing an inside look at human trafficking tactics through hidden-camera footage, our goal is to expose something that is usually so covert and manipulative.”“As a global healthcare agency, saving lives is paramount for us,” said Andrea Bistany, VP and Group Creative Director at Klick Health. “Trafficking doesn’t always look like it’s portrayed in Hollywood. This project was inspired by a survivor’s insight—where so many don’t realize they’re being trafficked. By showing it from dual perspectives, we hope to help others recognize red flags and inspire action to support The Exodus Road’s mission.”To view the double-screen film, go to LoveCapturedExperiment.com on a computer or tablet, and scan the QR code with a mobile phone.ABOUT THE EXODUS ROADThe Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 5,600 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,200 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.In training and education, The Exodus Road offers a suite of online and in-person curriculums including: TraffickWatch: Brazil, an online training curriculum specifically designed for law enforcement partners; INFLUENCED, a curriculum equipping United States parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation; and Equip and Empower, a human trafficking prevention education curriculum for at-risk youth in Thailand. Cumulatively, the organization has trained more than 52,000 officers and citizens through their educational curricula.The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another undisclosed, Latin American country. The nonprofit was founded in Colorado in 2012, and still calls the state home while also maintaining multiple offices throughout the nation.For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/ and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

