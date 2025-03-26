Environ Energy’s Mark Mininberg Moves to the Board as Christopher Sternberg is Promoted to CEO

Environ Energy Logo

Environ Energy announced that Mark Mininberg, founder and CEO, has transitioned to the role of co-chairman. Christopher Sternberg has been promoted to CEO.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environ Energy , a leader in sustainable energy solutions, announced that Mark Mininberg, long-time founder and CEO, has transitioned to the role of co-chairman. Christopher Sternberg, who joined Environ as president in November 2023, has been promoted to CEO.Mininberg founded Hospital Energy (now Environ) in 1995 to provide affordable, clean energy and energy efficiency solutions for healthcare institutions. The company evolved into Environ in 2021 and has grown fivefold with six acquisitions in three years under Mininberg’s leadership, with the support of private-equity firm 424 Capital.Mininberg has been a pioneer in energy and environmental management contributing to the development of laws, regulations, and industry standards that promote human health and sustainability. He helped create healthcare energy aggregations in the U.S. using their collective power to innovate hospital energy procurement . Mininberg has also promoted clean-energy alternatives on a global scale.“I’m proud of what we’ve built at Environ. Our vision for helping organizations transition to cleaner energy is evident in our 3,000 clients leading in energy efficiency and sustainability,” said Mininberg. “I’m confident in the strategy and legacy I’m leaving for Chris and his team. Chris has already made a tremendous impact, and his experience is exactly what’s needed for the next phase of growth.”Sternberg brings over 25 years of leadership experience in energy trading and risk management, commodity data analytics, and new product development, with roles at Shell Energy, AutoGrid, Genscape, and S&P Global. He will continue to focus on talent development, mergers, acquisitions, and rapid growth in Environ’s energy procurement, engineering, decarbonization, and sustainability solutions. Sternberg is excited about Environ’s future.“We’ll continue to build a company our clients, partners, and staff can be proud of,” said Sternberg. “Our mission is clear—to provide the best energy, engineering, and sustainability solutions to meet the challenges of a changing world. I’m excited and humbled to have the opportunity to deliver the next phase of growth of Mark’s vision for Environ. We are at the beginning of the energy transition, and we are ready to serve our clients to make smart energy and sustainability choices that save money and boost efficiency.”About EnvironEnviron Energy has been at the forefront of energy management and sustainability solutions since 1995, guiding clients toward advancement in energy-efficient buildings, clean energy buying, energy resilience, and regulatory compliance. With a portfolio of over $2B in energy contracts, 100M square feet of commercial, industrial, and retail square feet under management, and over $100M in client savings, Environ serves some of the largest institutions and government agencies across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, education, real estate, finance, and more. Visit www.environenergy.com for more information.About 424 Capital424 Capital is a capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies in tech enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. 424 invests in, empowers, and enables companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. Visit www.424capital.com for more information.

