Ryan Lindberg Appointed County Court Judge in Fourth Judicial District

Ryan M. Lindberg of Omaha was appointed district court judge for the Fourth Judicial District of Nebraska (Douglas County) on March 17, 2025.

According to Gov. Pillen’s office, Lindberg has been with the Douglas County Attorney’s office since 2009, where he has served in both the juvenile and criminal divisions. Before that, he worked for the firm of Engles, Ketcham, Olson & Keith in Omaha.

The judicial vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Russell Bowie.

Read full media release: Gov. Pillen Appoints Lindberg as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District