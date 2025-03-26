Nebraska Appellate Judges Address Leadership Tomorrow Class

Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jason Bergevin and Court of Appeals Judge Riko Bishop met with participants of the Leadership Tomorrow program in the Supreme Court courtroom to discuss the judicial system and appellate courts.

Leadership Tomorrow, a program of Hall County Leadership Unlimited, Inc., prepares individuals to develop leadership skills that benefit their communities. During the presentation, Bergevin and Bishop outlined the structure of Nebraska’s state and federal court systems and explained the appellate courts’ role in reviewing legal decisions.

The session aimed to provide emerging leaders with a deeper understanding of the judiciary’s impact on governance and community development.