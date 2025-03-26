Philip Kleine Appointed County Court Judge in Fourth Judicial District

Philip K. Kleine of Elkhorn was appointed county court judge for the Fourth Judicial District of Nebraska (Douglas County) on March 6, 2025.

Kleine is currently an assistant city prosecutor in Omaha, according to a media release from Gov. Pillen. From 2011 to 2021, he was the lead deputy county attorney for Sarpy County and also served in the Lancaster County Attorney’s office, Douglas County Attorney’s office, and in the Nebraska Attorney General’s office.

The judicial vacancy was due to the retirement of Judge Jeffrey L. Marcuzzo.

Read full media release: Gov. Pillen Appoints Kleine as County Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District