Barry Patterson Joins The Colorado Homes and Land Group at eXp Realty Team

The Colorado Homes and Land Group (CHALG) at eXp Realty recently announced Barry Patterson has joined the realty team as a Broker Associate.

To me, home is a family’s primary place of interaction. It’s a place where we get to live beside the people we love the most.” — Barry Patterson

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorado Homes and Land Group ( CHALG ) at eXp Realty recently announced that Barry Patterson has joined the realty team as a Broker Associate.Patterson has looked into becoming a real estate professional on and off for more than 20 years. “I’ve thought about jumping into the realty world several times. When I met Mary Sekowski, CHALG owner, recently at a local event, I knew that the opportunity to work with her team was too good to pass up,” said Patterson.The goal of CHALG is to make their clients’ home buying and selling experience as rewarding as possible. The team’s passion for helping others along with their drive to provide exceptional customer service for their clients has led to their growing success in the realty business.CHALG also believes that real estate is a service industry. The team wants to serve their clients and discover what's behind their desire to invest in a home. “I believe that CHALG offers a unique and caring experience,” said Patterson. “We truly enjoy our clients, and we want to understand their needs - whether that’s assisting a first-time homebuyer navigating the maze from home selection to the closing process or helping new Colorado residents learn the ins and outs of living with our mountain weather and wildlife encounters.”A guiding value of Patterson’s is the concept of home being not just a house – but a touchstone for the family. “To me, home is a family’s primary place of interaction. It’s a place where we get to live beside the people we love the most, ” said Patterson.“I am delighted to have Barry join CHALG,” said group owner, Mary Sekowski, “He is a perfect match for our small, but mighty team.”When he’s not helping a client find their perfect dream home, Patterson enjoys fly fishing, hiking and archery hunting. He has been an audio producer for the last three decades and he and his wife Michelle are local musicians and singer/songwriters. His four children, three boys and one girl, are grown and three live out of state. His boys attended school in Woodland Park and participated in baseball, football and basketball. He and his wife enjoy time with their two dogs – a Border Collie/Lab mix and mini-Dachshund.ABOUT COLORADO HOMES AND LAND GROUPThe Colorado Homes and Land Group is locally owned and managed real estate company. The team consists of Realtor and Owner, Mary Sekowski, Realtor, Amber Koran and Realtor, Barry Patterson. Visit them at https://www.cohomesandlandgroup.com/

