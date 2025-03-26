FactorFox Returns to Founder Robert Vasquez in Strategic Acquisition to Launch Next-Gen Specialty Finance Network

Robert Vasquez reacquires FactorFox, launching an AI-powered specialty finance network to connect lenders, operators & capital in real-time.

I built FactorFox to lead. Now I’m back to finish what I started—only this time, we’re building a specialty finance network that connects lenders, operators, and capital providers in real-time,” — Robert Vasquez

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Vasquez, the original founder of FactorFox and a driving force in the specialty finance technology space, has officially reacquired FactorFox and its Latin American counterpart, iProveedor. The deal marks a high-stakes return to the industry he helped shape and signals the launch of a next-generation specialty finance network engineered for speed, scale, and AI-native automation.“I built FactorFox to lead. Now I’m back to finish what I started—only this time, we’re building a specialty finance network that connects lenders, operators, and capital providers in real time,” said Vasquez.Under prior ownership, the FactorFox platform saw stalled innovation. With the original visionary back in control, the company is being repositioned to take the lead again—this time with deeper infrastructure, more powerful integrations, and a clear roadmap for growth across multiple verticals.The Rebuild Starts NowFactorFox now serves as the flagship technology platform within FactorEvo Holdings, a strategic operating company that includes:• FactorEvo – the first and only AI-native operating system purpose-built for the transportation and specialty finance industry. Designed from the ground up with event-driven architecture, it automates workflows, embeds intelligence into every step of the funding lifecycle, and connects funders, carriers, and capital sources in real time.• Trucker Copilot – is the mobile command center for FactorFox and FactorEvo—built for the realities of the road and the demands of modern trucking. Drivers and carriers get end-to-end control with AI-powered tools for instant load matching, real-time route optimization, credit checks, and same-day invoice factoring. It eliminates the guesswork, speeds up cash flow, and puts your entire operation in the palm of your hand.• Factor Copilot – is the next-generation platform for general factoring, ABL, invoice purchasing, and PO funding—powered by AI and built on event-driven architecture. It turns manual tasks into intelligent automations, enabling specialty finance companies to fund faster, operate leaner, and scale without adding headcount.With these pieces in place, the company is no longer just a software provider—it’s the foundation of a new kind of specialty finance network: smarter, faster, vertically integrated, and optimized for scale.Product Expansion Coming in JulyBeginning in July 2025, FactorFox will roll out several new modules built natively with automation, data intelligence, and AI-enhanced workflows:• Transportation Factoring• Invoice Receivables Purchasing• Asset-Based Lending (ABL)• Purchase Order (PO) Funding• Reverse FactoringEach module is designed to eliminate manual processing, reduce friction across the funding lifecycle, and create real-time visibility for factoring companies and their clients.“Competitors are still pushing clunky workflows and overbuilt dashboards. We’re building the operating system for specialty finance—a platform that runs lean, thinks fast, and gets deals done,” Vasquez added.Meet the Team at IFA 2025 in CaliforniaRobert Vasquez and the FactorFox team will be live at the International Factoring Association (IFA) Conference this May in Palm Desert, California.Attendees will get an early look at the reimagined FactorFox platform and the broader FactorEvo network that’s reshaping how funding flows in today’s market.Book a meeting or request a demo: www.factorfox.com/ifa2025 Register for the IFA Conference here: https://www.factoring.org/annual_conference_2025_registration About FactorFoxOriginally launched in 2002, FactorFox was the world’s first cloud-native platform built specifically for factoring companies. Under Robert Vasquez’s leadership, it became the category leader in web-based factoring software. After his successful exit in 2020, the platform changed hands, losing pace with innovation and market expectations. In 2025, Vasquez reacquired FactorFox to return it to its roots—with a next-generation vision and the infrastructure to lead once again.About iProveedoriProveedor is a comprehensive cloud-based platform designed to streamline and enhance the management of supplier relationships for businesses across Latin America. The platform offers a suite of integrated solutions that cover:• Purchasing Management: Facilitates processes such as requisitions, requests for quotations, supplier registration, contract management, purchase orders, goods receipt, non-conformities, inventory management, supplier evaluations, action plans, and commercial certifications.• Financial Management: Provides tools for invoice submission, tracking invoices in process, monitoring pending invoices, and recording received payments.• Financial Solutions: Offers services like factoring and confirming to improve cash flow and financial operations for businesses and their suppliers.• Tax Solutions: Assists in managing tax-related documents, including the generation and handling of tax certificates.With over 60,000 registered suppliers, 120 corporate clients, and facilitating transactions exceeding USD 150 million, iProveedor has established itself as a pivotal player in the Latin American market. Now, as part of FactorEvo Holdings, iProveedor is set to integrate advanced AI technologies and connect with a broader network of financial services, further enhancing its value proposition and expanding its reach.About FactorEvo HoldingsFactorEvo Holdings is a specialty finance network of integrated platforms and services built to modernize the capital lifecycle across industries. Through technology, education, mobile access, and embedded AI, FactorEvo delivers unmatched operational speed and visibility to funders, brokers, and operators.

