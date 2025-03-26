FSHA's 'A Night in Nashville' Gala Celebrates Legacy, Community, and Generosity

Support our Students!

We’re celebrating Preservation, Innovation, Restoration, and supporting Tuition Assistance, all while coming together for a night of fun and giving.

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy ( FSHA ) is fixin’ to bring a touch of Nashville to the Hill. "A Night in Nashville" will be an evening filled with Southern charm, toe-tappin’ live music, and heartfelt community spirit! It's FSHA’s 48th annual gala to be held on campus Saturday, March 29th, to celebrate Preservation, Innovation, Restoration, and support Tuition Assistance.At the heart of "A Night in Nashville" is a deep reverence for the Preservation of FSHA’s rich legacy. For nearly a century, the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose have shaped FSHA into a beacon of faith, integrity, and truth. This year’s gala honors their unwavering dedication and ensures that future generations of TOLOGS continue to thrive.With an eye on the future, Innovation remains a driving force behind FSHA’s commitment to continually evolving programs, integrating cutting-edge curriculum and transformative opportunities that empower students and make a meaningful impact on the world.This year’s gala also highlights Restoration, focusing on renewing the school’s athletic spaces to ensure that students have the resources to excel both on and off the field."A Night in Nashville" is an opportunity to extend FSHA’s care and support to those recovering from the devastating fires. FSHA remains committed to walking alongside these families, offering assistance, and ensuring that every student continues to thrive.Above all, the gala is a testament to FSHA’s dedication to making a Dominican Catholic education accessible to all young women, regardless of economic circumstances. Through the generosity of donors and the unwavering support of the FSHA community, the doors of opportunity continue to open and lives are forever changed.Join us for this unforgettable evening (440 St. Katherine Dr., La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011) and be part of a legacy that champions limitless possibilities.Contact: For more information contact Director of Communications, Sandra Millett at: smillett@fsha.org.Website: https://www.fsha.org/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flintridgesacredheart/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/flintridgesacredheart TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@flintridgesacredheart X: https://x.com/FSHAtologs About Flintridge Sacred Heart AcademyFlintridge Sacred Heart is an all-girls, Catholic, Dominican, independent, college-preparatory, day and boarding school located in La Cañada Flintridge, a suburb of Los Angeles. We are committed to educating young women for a life of faith, integrity, and truth.

Attend a Night in Nashville and Support Our TOLOGS!

