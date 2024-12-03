Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy Unveils High School Building Renovation: A Legacy of Love for Generations to Come

A Legacy of Love Beings here: Celebrating the bonds that make FSHA so special. Hallway and Classrooms Renovated from top to bottom Newly renovated math classroom ready to welcome generations of TOLOGS!

Our donors have gifted the students of today and of tomorrow a beautiful and updated learning environment that supports the active and inspired learning our dedicated faculty works so hard to inspire.” — Principal Rebecca Bostic

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy is proud to announce the completion of its newly renovated high school building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, December 5 at 5:30 p.m. This event marks the culmination of the Legacy of Love campaign, paying tribute to the enduring influence of Sister Carolyn McCormack, O.P., and the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose."With this transformation, we are creating a legacy that will have a lasting impact on future generations of students," shared Sister Carolyn, O.P., who served as president of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy for 21 years. "This embodies our unwavering commitment to nurturing an environment where every student can thrive. Beyond mere walls, we are fortifying the foundation of our educational mission—a Mission steeped in faith, integrity, and truth."Highlights of the renovation include state-of-the-art classrooms built to inspire inquiry-based learning, as well as a faculty collaboration space, and redesigned entrance. "Thank you for dreaming of a place where I could be an athlete and a dancer, a student and a leader, a friend, and a sister," said Adelina '25 (Addy), a senior and this year's ASB Campus Minister. "When I first came to Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, the overwhelming sense of community stood out to me—a feeling that has remained constant throughout my four years. The completion of this construction reflects that spirit of community. It means the world to me that I've grown into the best version of myself, in state-of-the-art classrooms, and facilities. Even more special is knowing that when I graduate this spring, these incredible resources will be here for my younger sisters, Olivia '27 and Nola '28 to enjoy."The Vision for Veritas initiative in 2016 laid the groundwork with the expansion of the Mozilo Family Center for the Arts, uniting all visual and performing arts under one roof to foster organic collaboration and cross-disciplinary engagement by students and teachers.The newly dedicated Katy Sadler Courtyard next to the Arts Center offers students and faculty a beautiful gathering space with breathtaking views. It celebrates the legacy of our beloved former Assistant Principal for Student Affairs and Social Studies teacher, Katy Sadler, whose warmth and compassion continue to inspire the FSHA community."We are profoundly grateful to our generous donors who made the remodeling of our learning spaces possible and supported this transformative journey. We have a space that fosters academic excellence and serves as a sanctuary for growth, empowering future generations of TOLOGS," said Marlena Conroy, President of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy."Our donors have gifted the students of today and of tomorrow a beautiful and updated learning environment that supports the active and inspired learning our dedicated faculty works so hard to inspire," said Rebecca Bostic, principal. "Our community is so grateful for the opportunity to fill these beautiful classrooms with meaningful lessons that will impact the development of our dedicated students."The Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 8 PM.Media Contact:Sandra MillettEmail: smillett@ fsha.org Website: fsha.orgFollow Us:Instagram: @flintridgesacredheart TikTok: @flintridgesacredheartFacebook: Flintridge Sacred HeartX: @flintridgesacredheartAbout Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy:Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy is an all-girls, Catholic, Dominican, independent, college-preparatory day and boarding school in La Cañada Flintridge, dedicated to educating young women for a life of faith, integrity, and truth.

