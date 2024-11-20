Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy Engineering Students Shine in International Space Academy Program

FSHA has 11 juniors and seniors accepted into the Space Academy program The Launch! High fives, smiles, and success!

FSHA is Challenging and Inspiring the Next Generation of Women in STEM.

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA) proudly celebrates the achievements of 11 juniors and seniors who participated in the International Space Academy program, co-sponsored by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and La Cañada Sister Cities. This prestigious program challenges students to innovate and collaborate in teams, designing payload launchers and working with peers from sister schools in Spain.Three FSHA teams—AstroVia, Cosmos Corp, and Satellite Y—excelled at the final launch event, impressing judges with their technical expertise, creativity, and teamwork. Additionally, five prior-year participants returned to the program as mentors, guiding this year’s students through the intensive 10-week experience.FSHA Team Highlights:AstroViaTeam members: Jocelyn ‘25, Serena ‘25, Shannon ‘25, Wendy ‘25Awards: Best Overall Launch and Score and Best in Class Engineering AwardInstagram: @astrovia__Cosmos CorpTeam members: Kate ‘26, Ella ‘26, Suri ‘26, Chloe ‘26Award: Best Use of Social MediaInstagram: @thecosmoscorpSatellite YTeam members: Amy ‘26, Yoyo ‘26, Tina ‘26Instagram: @satellitey_nasaIn addition to engineering and launch design, each team managed a mock company with stocks and social media presence, gaining real-world business experience. The program culminated in a graduation event where Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy students presented their projects and received accolades for their outstanding work.Building Bridges Across ContinentsThe International Space Academy program is rooted in the Sister Cities partnership, enabling our students to collaborate with peers from Spain. This global connection enriches the learning experience, combining STEM innovation with cross-cultural teamwork.FSHA is providing invaluable mentorship and inspiration for the next generation of women in STEM. Our mentors and community partners are integral to the students’ success.For more information, visit fsha.org or call 626-685-8520. Application Deadline is January 15, 2025, visit: fsha.org/apply About Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy:Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy is an all-girls, Catholic, Dominican, independent, college-preparatory day and boarding school in La Cañada Flintridge, dedicated to educating young women for a life of faith, integrity, and truth.Follow Us:Instagram: @flintridgesacredheart TikTok: @flintridgesacredheartFacebook: Flintridge Sacred Heart AcademyX: @flintridgesacredheartMedia Contact:Sandra MillettEmail: smillett@fsha.org, 626-685-8392Website: fsha.org###

