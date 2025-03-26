MPD Arrests Suspect in Unarmed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in the carjacking of a moped in Northwest.



On Monday, March 24, 2024, at approximately 9:05 p.m., Third District officers responded for a report of an unarmed carjacking in the 1100 block of T Street, Northwest. The suspects attacked the victim, then fled the scene on the victim’s moped. The victim refused medical treatment by DC Fire and EMS.

A short time later, as a result of the detective’s investigation, 18-year-old Zion Prince of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25042622

