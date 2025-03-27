The End of 410A: Why 454B Equipment Costs More and How Von’s Heating and Air Is Helping Homeowners Save

R-410A phase-out is raising AC replacement costs—Jacksonville homeowners still have options to save

Many homeowners assume they have no choice but to buy a new, more expensive system right away, but that’s not always the case.” — Trae Huber

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The phase-out of R-410A refrigerant is officially underway, and homeowners in Jacksonville are facing higher costs when replacing their air conditioning systems. As of January 1, 2025, manufacturers are no longer allowed to produce or import new residential AC systems that use R-410A. Instead, the industry is transitioning to newer refrigerants, such as R-454B and R-32, which come with higher equipment costs and new maintenance considerations.This shift is driven by updated environmental regulations, but it also presents financial challenges for homeowners. The new systems designed for R-454B and R-32 are more expensive to purchase, and their components are not compatible with older R-410A models. Maintenance and repair costs may also rise as technicians adapt to servicing these new units.“Homeowners are being put in a tough position,” said Trae Huber at Von’s Heating and Air. “While the goal of these regulations is to lower environmental impact, the reality is that many families now have to spend more on a new AC system. That’s why we’re making it a priority to help our customers find the best option for their home and budget.”For Jacksonville residents looking to replace their AC systems, there is still an opportunity to save. Although new R-410A units are no longer being manufactured, they can still be sold and installed until January 1, 2028. Von’s Heating and Air has a limited supply of R-410A systems available at a discount of up to $1,800 per system, giving homeowners a cost-effective option before transitioning to the more expensive alternatives.Beyond new installations, regular maintenance is one of the best ways for homeowners to extend the life of their existing AC systems. Proper cleaning and servicing can help prevent breakdowns and improve system performance. Von’s Heating and Air provides an AC cleaning service in Jacksonville to help customers keep their systems running efficiently. For those experiencing cooling issues, air conditioner repair in Jacksonville is available to restore performance and avoid unnecessary replacements.“Many homeowners assume they have no choice but to buy a new, more expensive system right away, but that’s not always the case,” said Trae Huber.“If their current system is still working well, we can help them maintain it. If they do need a replacement, we’re offering discounted R-410A systems while they’re still available, which can help reduce costs for years to come.”The phase-out of R-410A is a major industry change, but homeowners still have options. Whether by securing an R-410A system before supplies run out or maintaining an existing unit, Von’s Heating and Air is helping customers make informed decisions while managing costs.About Von’s Heating and AirVon’s Heating and Air has been serving Jacksonville and the surrounding areas for years, providing professional air conditioning installation, repair, and maintenance services. The company specializes in helping homeowners navigate industry changes while keeping their homes comfortable and their cooling costs manageable. More information about available services can be found at Von’s Heating and Air.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.