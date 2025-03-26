Altano Group Strengthens Its Global Community with Idaho Equine Hospital Partnership

LEXINGTON, KY, KY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altano Group , an internationally renowned network of leading equine veterinary clinics, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Idaho Equine Hospital , a leading provider of western performance horse medicine and veterinary education. This collaboration further strengthens Altano’s commitment to advancing equine healthcare globally.Established in 1997, Idaho Equine Hospital has built a distinguished reputation for its comprehensive veterinary care, specializing in western performance horse disciplines and its renowned veterinary internship program. It is the only equine hospital facility in Idaho staffed by board-certified specialists in surgery, internal medicine, and emergency and critical care, ensuring unmatched expertise in patient care.Idaho Equine Hospital offers advanced diagnostic and treatment services, including surgery, lameness evaluation, sports medicine, diagnostic imaging, reproduction, neonatal care, internal medicine, dentistry, and routine veterinary care. Additionally, their robust internship and externship programs have earned acclaim for training and mentoring the next generation of equine veterinarians.“We are extremely excited to welcome Idaho Equine Hospital into the Altano community,” said Dr. Chris Berezowski, Chief Medical Officer of Altano North America. “Their leadership in western performance horse medicine, combined with their outstanding commitment to veterinary mentorship, aligns perfectly with Altano’s values and vision. We look forward to collaborating closely to advance equine care and train the next generation.”This partnership will provide Idaho Equine Hospital access to Altano Group’s expansive global network, collaborative resources, professional development opportunities, and educational programs. Both organizations will benefit from mutual knowledge exchange, further enhancing the quality of veterinary care and innovation.“Our team is thrilled about this new chapter with Altano Group,” said Dr. Billy Maupin of Idaho Equine Hospital. “Joining Altano’s international community allows us to broaden our horizons, adopt innovative practices, and strengthen our longstanding commitment to exceptional veterinary care and education. Together, we will continue to set the highest standards in equine medicine.”The partnership underscores a shared dedication to animal welfare, professional development, and advancing veterinary science, promising significant benefits for equine patients, clients, and veterinary professionals alike.Relevant Links:About Altano GroupThe Altano Group, inspired by the success story of a racehorse named Altano, stands as a pioneer in modern and sustainable veterinary medicine. Emphasizing the importance of every animal, Altano commits to providing the best possible treatment and care. Their vision and mission encompass delivering top-notch animal welfare, being an employer of choice, and setting new standards in the veterinary field. They focus on experience, appreciation, and innovation, with a strong network of clinics and practices across multiple countries, promoting autonomy, specialist knowledge, and interdisciplinary collaboration. Altano also features a robust internal academy for knowledge-sharing and development. To learn more about Altano, visit https://altano-group.vet/en/start/

