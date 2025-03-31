LSG SKY CHEFS - AMERICAS ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Erik Olund, Chief Operating Officer, LSG Sky Chefs-Americas LSG Sky Chefs Logo

Erik Olund, Senior Vice President of Operations, Promoted to Role Effective April 1

Erik has proven his ability to lead our organization forward. In short order, he has demonstrated tremendous leadership, operational expertise, and a vision for what we can achieve together.” — Greg Anderson, CEO

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LSG Sky Chefs – Americas (Sky Chefs), the market leader in airline catering and culinary solutions, today announced it has promoted Erik Olund , senior vice president of operations, to the role of chief operating officer (COO), effective April 1. Olund will oversee all operational market leadership in the United States and Latin America, as well as key areas of the organization, including safety and regulatory compliance, strategic infrastructure and operational excellence.“As we continue to transform and elevate our business, it’s absolutely essential for us to have an operational leader who will guide our business through this important journey,” said Greg Anderson , CEO, LSG Sky Chefs – Americas. “Since joining us earlier this year as senior vice president of operations, Erik has proven his ability to lead our organization forward. In short order, he has demonstrated tremendous leadership, operational expertise, and a vision for what we can achieve together.”Olund joined Sky Chefs in January 2025 as senior vice president of operations, leading operational strategy and service excellence for the eastern region of the United States. Prior to Sky Chefs, his career highlights include serving as COO for Jetstream Ground Services, vice president at Caliber Collision, and nearly nine years with American Airlines in operations and customer care roles, including managing director of base maintenance.Overall, Olund has more than 20 years of proven leadership experience in the transportation and service industries, where he led large-scale transformations, improved operational efficiencies, and driven sustainable growth.“Erik’s promotion reflects not only his success in leading teams but also his proven ability to deliver transformational results. His expertise spans strategic planning, process optimization, and team development – skills that will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver excellence across our operations,” said Anderson.About LSG Sky Chefs - AmericasLSG Sky Chefs for the Americas is the market leader for airline catering and hospitality services in North and Latin America. Operating in nearly 50 airports across the Americas region, the company provides culinary solutions to airlines, commercial retail and other travel-related industries. With safety at the core, Sky Chefs delivers elevated culinary experiences through exceptional service and constant innovation, while putting its clients and people at the heart of everything it does.

