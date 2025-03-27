Dell Technologies Hosts FDTI Workshop at Headquarters: Member Companies Focus on Finance Modernization to 'Adapt to Win'

The collective expertise in this room is remarkable. Being able to workshop our most pressing challenges with peers who understand our unique position is invaluable.” — Sarah Gelb, Finance Director, Johnson & Johnson

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Finance and Talent Development Institute (FDTI) Alliance recently concluded its transformative two-day workshop, which was hosted by Dell Technologies to address critical challenges in finance modernization and CFO talent development. The event, held on March 4-5, 2025, at Dell Technologies headquarters in Round Rock, TX, brought together finance and talent leaders from member companies across industries, including The Coca-Cola Company, Dow, Dell Technologies, Ecolab, General Mills, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Land O'Lakes, Inc., and Verizon, along with distinguished guests from GE Aerospace and Lowe's Companies Inc., highlighting the alliance's growing influence in shaping the future of finance leadership.The workshop focused on the dual priorities of technical advancement and talent development—two critical components for finance organizations navigating today's rapidly evolving business landscape.Workshop Highlights:- Talent Optimization: An interactive working session on "Getting the Right People in the Right Seat," where participants shared best practices for identifying, developing, and retaining top finance talent.- Data-driven decision-making: A dynamic discussion on leveraging data analytics to drive effective talent strategies and measure L&D success.- Finance Modernization Case Study: Exclusive insights into Dell Technologies' successful finance modernization journey, with practical lessons applicable across industries.- Becoming future-ready: A timely working session on future-oriented topics, including enhancing current and emerging skills, applying AI to talent development plans, and modernizing career frameworksParticipants also toured Dell Technologies' innovative Client Solution Center, witnessing firsthand how the company's think tank develops cutting-edge solutions for clients. The workshop concluded with a community service event with AMAZing Builders, reinforcing the alliance's commitment to corporate social responsibility.The Coca-Cola Company will host the next FDTI Alliance Workshop in Atlanta, GA, November 5-6, 2025.For more information about the Finance & Development Training Institute and its members, please visit https://fdti.org About the Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI)The Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI) is a leading alliance of top global companiesworking cooperatively through benchmarking and sharing of best practices, insights, andresources for enriching the finance employee experience while preparing the CFO organizationfor the future of finance in an ever-evolving business landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.