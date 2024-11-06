FDTI Alliance Workshop Hosted by Dow in Midland, MI to Advance the Future of Finance

Dow Hosts the FDTI in Midland, MI

I am inspired by the robust discussions and engagement from our participating companies. Dow leaders in attendance were praised for their passion and energy. Another proud day to work at Dow!” — Sheila Van Wicklen, Director, Finance ONE, Dow

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Finance Development and Training Insititute (FDTI) Alliance Workshop, hosted by Dow on October 8-9, 2024, brought together finance talent leaders from various industries to discuss and strategize ways to advance the future of finance. The event focused on three key topics: developing finance leaders, cultivating a skills-based culture, and leveraging AI in finance.The workshop, organized by the FDTI Alliance, was attended by member companies The Coca-Cola Company, Dow, Dell Technologies, Ecolab, General Mills, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Land O'Lakes, Inc., and Verizon. The goal of the workshop was to provide a platform for finance and finance talent leaders to exchange ideas, share best practices, and collaborate on solutions to shape the future of finance.The event featured candid and inspiring fireside chats with Jeff Tate, Dow's Chief Finance Officer, and Andrea Dominowski, Dow's Vice President and Corporate Controller. Jeff's discussion on the importance of CFO value creation and inclusive talent development set the stage for the entire workshop. Andrea shared her leadership team's vision and strategy and emphasized the importance of inclusion and employee wellness.One of the highlights of the workshop was the presentation of the findings from a benchmark study on internship programs. The study, conducted by the FDTI Alliance, analyzed the effectiveness of internship programs in developing future finance leaders. The findings were used as a starting point for brainstorming strategies to further enhance the intern experience, increase conversion rates, and develop a pipeline of skilled finance professionals.The workshop concluded with a call to action for finance development leaders to embrace innovation, integrate a skills-based culture and continuously develop their finance and accounting employee skills to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.The FDTI Alliance Workshop, hosted by Dow, was a resounding success in bringing together leaders to collaborate and advance the future of finance. The discussions and strategies developed during the workshop will serve as a roadmap for companies to develop finance leaders, cultivate a skills-based culture, and effectively leverage AI in finance. Dell Technologies will host the next FDTI Alliance workshop in Round Rock, TX, March 4-5, 2025.For more information about the Finance & Development Training Institute and its members,please visit https://fdti.org About the Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI)The Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI) is a leading alliance of top global companiesworking cooperatively through benchmarking and sharing of best practices, insights, andresources for enriching the finance employee experience while preparing the CFO organizationfor the future of finance in an ever-evolving business landscape.

