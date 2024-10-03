Land O'Lakes Inc. Joins Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI)

Eric Law, CFO HR Business Advisor at Land O'Lakes Inc.

CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Land O'Lakes Inc., a member-owned agricultural cooperative based in Arden Hills, Minnesota, has joined the Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI), a leading alliance dedicated to advancing finance modernization through cutting-edge learning and development opportunities.Eric Law, CFO HR Business Advisor at Land O'Lakes, will serve as the primary delegate to the FDTI alliance. Mr. Law attended the FDTI Spring Workshop hosted by Johnson & Johnson in Orlando, FL, where Land O'Lakes participated as a guest.The connection between Land O'Lakes and the FDTI was facilitated by Lauren Dwyer, Vice President of Human Resources, who had previously been involved with FDTI during her tenure at Cargill. This existing relationship highlights the value of the FDTI network across its members.Alicia Davis, volunteer chair of the FDTI and Senior Director of CFO Talent and Development at Dell Technologies, welcomed the new member: "We are thrilled to welcome Land O'Lakes to the FDTI community. Their participation brings a unique agricultural perspective to our shared mission to build highly impactful and talented CFO organizations prepared for the future of finance."Land O'Lakes Inc. joins a prestigious group of member companies, including The Coca-Cola Company, Dell Technologies, Dow, Ecolab, General Mills, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, and Verizon.The next FDTI alliance meeting, "Advancing the Future of Finance," is scheduled for October 2024 in Midland, Michigan, hosted by Dow. Land O'Lakes' participation is expected to bring fresh perspectives and insights to the event, further enriching the collaborative learning environment that the FDTI alliance fosters.For more information about the Finance & Development Training Institute and its members, please visit https://fdti.org About Land O'Lakes Inc.Land O'Lakes Inc. is a member-owned agricultural cooperative based in Arden Hills, Minnesota. Founded in 1921, it is one of the nation's largest cooperatives and operates in various sectors, including dairy foods, animal nutrition, and agricultural services.About the Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI)The Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI) is a leading alliance of top global companies working cooperatively through benchmarking and sharing of best practices, insights, and resources for enriching the finance employee experience while preparing the CFO organization for the future of finance in an ever-evolving business landscape.

