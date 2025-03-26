Vulcan’s Forge and Aquarius To Close After Decades in Kansas City

Vulcan's Forge/Aquarius Store Front

Two Iconic Stores Announce Closure, Marking the End of an Era

KANSAS CITY, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After decades of serving the Kansas City community, Vulcan's Forge and Aquarius will be closing their doors at 3936 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO. Owners Russell Criswell and his mother Barbara Criswell express their heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support from their loyal customers over the years.Starting March 24th, customers are invited to visit Vulcan’s Forge and Aquarius one last time and take advantage of storewide savings as both businesses prepare to close. Jewelry lovers can discover exceptional deals on handcrafted pieces, custom designs, and fine jewelry, while spiritual seekers can explore discounted books, crystals, tarot cards, and metaphysical tools.A Shared Legacy of CraftsmanshipRussell’s journey into the jewelry business began in 1986 with a small booth at the Westport Flea Market, selling handmade sterling silver jewelry and offering custom work and repairs. A year and a half later, he moved into a larger space at 43rd and Main, where he and his friends created a business incubator that housed up to eight different shops. One of those businesses was Aquarius, founded by Barbara Criswell in 1989. After leaving a successful career as an insurance company Vice President, Barbara initially started Aquarius as a temporary endeavor but soon found herself at the helm of Kansas City’s largest metaphysical store for the next 36 years.Aquarius quickly became a hub for those seeking spiritual and metaphysical guidance, offering a vast selection of crystals, books, tarot decks, and ritual supplies. The store also became known for hosting workshops, classes, and community events, fostering a welcoming space for those on a journey of self-discovery. Barbara’s dedication to education and conscious living made Aquarius a pillar of the local metaphysical community.Meanwhile, Vulcan’s Forge flourished as a trusted name in fine jewelry, renowned for its craftsmanship, unique designs, and custom creations. Over the years, Russell built a strong reputation, ensuring that every piece met the highest quality standards. While the retail store is closing, Russell remains committed to his craft and will continue working with private clients for custom jewelry and select repairs. He assures customers that the lifetime guarantee he has always promised will still stand.A Bittersweet Goodbye and a Celebration of LegacyThe decision to close both businesses comes as both Barbara and her son Russell prepare for retirement. Reflecting on their decades of success, Russell shares, “The past 40 years have been an incredible journey, and I’m deeply grateful to the Kansas City community for making this dream a reality. It has been an honor to be part of so many special moments in our customers’ lives.” Barbara adds, “Aquarius has been more than a store—it has been a place of connection, learning, and growth. I am so thankful for everyone who has been part of this journey.”As both Vulcan’s Forge and Aquarius prepare to close, everything in the stores must go—including inventory, furniture, fixtures, tools, showcases, displays, and decorations. Customers are encouraged to visit 3936 Broadway Blvd. before the doors close for good, as many items will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.Store Address:Vulcan’s Forge & Aquarius3936 Broadway Blvd.Kansas City, MO 64111Store Hours:Monday – Saturday: 12–7 PMSunday: 12–6 PM

