Paramount Unified School District Selects PlanetBids Procurement Software to Modernize Procurement & Maximize Efficiency

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Unified School District has taken a major step forward in modernizing its procurement processes by partnering with PlanetBids, the leader in digital procurement solutions for public schools. This collaboration will enhance efficiency, drive cost savings, and increase transparency, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used effectively while supporting the District’s mission to empower every student to achieve their full potential by providing innovative, high-quality educational programs tailored to their individual needs and goals.Further demonstrating Paramount’s dedication to their students and community, this strategic partnership with PlanetBids will revolutionize the way the agency conducts its procurement activities by eliminating manual processes and moving all bid activities online. By implementing PlanetBids, Paramount Unified School District is set to:Streamline Procurement Operations: Automating procurement workflows will minimize manual effort, allowing staff to focus on supporting students and education.Enhance Vendor Accessibility: A centralized, digital vendor portal will foster increased supplier participation and improve communication, improving competition and access to high-quality products and services.Optimize Cost Savings: Digital procurement reduces administrative expenses and promotes fiscal responsibility through a more competitive bidding process.Support Sustainability Initiatives: Transitioning to a paperless system aligns with the District’s ongoing commitment to environmental and community responsibility."This strategic partnership with PlanetBids underscores Paramount Unified School District's unwavering commitment to innovation, efficiency, and responsible stewardship of community resources," said Julian Solis, Assistant Director of Paramount Unified School District's Purchasing & Print Shop. "By transitioning to a fully digital procurement environment, we will enhance transparency, boost vendor participation, achieve meaningful cost savings, and further our sustainability goals. Ultimately, these improvements enable our team to dedicate more resources and attention toward our core mission – empowering every student to succeed."“We are honored to partner with Paramount Unified School District in their pursuit of excellence in public education procurement," said Dave DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. "As schools navigate ongoing budget constraints and the rapid evolution of technology, now is a critical time to modernize procurement systems. By leveraging the PlanetBids platform, Paramount is taking a strategic step forward – enhancing efficiency, increasing transparency, and driving meaningful cost savings. We are proud to support their commitment to delivering high-quality education through smarter, more accountable procurement.”Vendors who wish to work with Paramount Unified School District can sign up for free. To sign up or search past and current bids, please go to the Paramount Purchasing page About Paramount Unified School DistrictThe mission of Paramount Unified School District is to empower every student to achieve their full potential by providing innovative, high-quality educational programs tailored to their individual needs and goals. We are committed to fostering a life-long love of learning in a safe and supportive environment where students from diverse backgrounds feel valued and inspired.The vision of Paramount Unified School District is to create a district where quality education, equity, diversity, and inclusivity are at the core of everything we do. We aim to provide a safe and supportive environment with exemplary, highly qualified staff. Through strong partnerships and open communication, we will work collaboratively to empower our students to become successful, resilient, well-rounded individuals ready to make a positive impact on the world.About PlanetBidsPlanetBids, established in 2000, is a leading provider of end-to-end procurement software solutions designed to streamline procurement processes, enhance transparency, and drive cost savings in an environmentally friendly way. PlanetBids has assisted customers nationwide in their outreach efforts to suppliers, helping them gain greater control and visibility over spending and streamlining many traditional time-consuming procurement practices. Its complete line of eProcurement solutions is offered through a suite of powerful modules that are easy to use, easily configurable, reliable, and secure. Please visit https://planetbids.com for more information.

