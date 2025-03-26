Minister Nomakhosazana Meth hands over Labour Activation Programme contracts in Mpumalanga, 31 Mar

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth will on Monday, 31 March 2025, hand over contracts worth R460 million to 15 Labour Activation Programme (LAP) partner companies in Mpumalanga, aimed at stimulating job creation in the Province and host a Jobs and Career Fair, at the Mbombela Stadium.

The Labour Activation Programme is the Department’s flagship job creation initiative. LAP partners in Mpumalanga, will each sign a pledge committing to the absorption of more than 9 600 job jobseekers in key sectors of the economy including, telecommunications, civil engineering, customer service, hospitality, agriculture, manufacturing, enterprise development and information communication and technology.

Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:

Date: Monday, 31 March 2025

Time: 08:00 – 15:00

Venue: Mbombela Stadium 1 Bafana Bafana Rd, Mataffin, Mbombela, 1200

The Department is on a nationwide roll-out of the LAP Programme aimed at creating real opportunities to give people much-needed skills for the labour market and connecting them with meaningful work. These opportunities are expected to be created in the province, over the next few months.

Build-up activities scheduled to take place in neighbouring communities from 26 – 28 March, will include; registration of work-seekers on the ESSA database, matching and screening of registered work seekers, UIF services, processing of claims and enquiries, Compensation of Injuries and Diseases services, enquiries and benefits.

The contracts hand over will take place alongside a Jobs and Career Fair for work seekers and unemployed graduates, to receive career counselling, register and apply for available opportunities on the Employment Services South Africa (ESSA) portal. The service is also available on the Department’s website: www.labour.gov.za

