Justice and Constitutional Development on meeting with Judge President of the Western Cape High Court on security at courts

The Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia, and the Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel, met with Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, the Judge President of the Western Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa, earlier today to discuss security at courts.

Gang violence and the recent surge in violent incidents at court precincts in the Western Cape necessitated today’s high-level meeting to address concerns around the security and safety of judicial officers, court staff, court users and the public.

At the request of the Chief Justice, Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, and the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, Deputy Minister Nel and Judge President Mabindla-Boqwana visited the Athlone Magistrates Court in the Western Cape on Monday, 8 September 2025, following a shooting incident at the court on Friday, 5 September 2025 and other similar incidents at Magistrates Courts in the Western Cape earlier this year.

On 9 September 2025 Minister Cachalia together with the Deputy Minister of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo, and Deputy Minister Nel engaged with key stakeholders in Mitchells Plain and Mfuleni in the Western Cape. The engagements formed part of a broader effort by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster to implement practical, community-driven interventions to combat gang violence, to foster safety and to strengthen inter-departmental cooperation.

Today’s meeting focused on developing innovative and integrated strategies to restore and reinforce security at our courts.

“Our courts must be sanctuaries of justice, not battlegrounds for criminals and gangs. We are committed to more visible policing and leveraging technology to protect these vital institutions,” said Minister Cachalia.

Deputy Minister Nel emphasized the impact that gang violence is having on court safety in the Western Cape.

“Our courts are not islands. They are part and parcel of our communities, they are woven into the very fabric of our communities. And if our communities are under siege, our justice system cannot stand alone. Gang violence here in the Western Cape is leading to daily shootings and taking a devastating toll on innocent bystanders. The Western Cape has seen more than 2000 people shot since January this year alone. Community members live in fear, often silenced by threats of retaliation,” said Deputy Minister Nel.

This afternoon’s discussions were aimed at further concretizing steps to be taken to enhance security in our courts. It also reflects the resolve, from both the Executive and the Judiciary, to make courts safer.

The meeting discussed the importance of interdepartmental coordination and swift implementation of practical solutions, such as rolling out improved security infrastructure, having more visible policing at courts and scrutinizing more closely all persons who work in and around courts. Increased use of audio-visual links will also reduce the need for remand detainees to be physically transported to courts and associated risks.

The JCPS Cluster will also continue to monitor implementation and engage with affected communities to ensure that courts remain safe, accessible and trusted spaces for all.

Strengthening partnerships between the SAPS, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the Office of the Chief Justice and the judiciary as a whole will ensure a unified response. Judge President Mabindla-Boqwana echoed the urgency of the moment:

“As the judiciary we are united in the struggle to ensure that our courts are places of safety where people can come to exercise their Constitutional rights. Attacks at courts are not just against individuals – they are attacks on our democracy and the rule of law. South African courts must be secure environments where justice is dispensed without fear, intimidation or violence,” said Judge President Mabindla-Boqwana.

Enquiries:

Kamogelo Mogotsi

Spokesperson: Ministry of Police

Cell: 076 523 0085

Terrence Manase

Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: 082 338 6707

#GovZAUpdates