International Relations and Cooperation condemns attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine

The Government of the Republic of South Africa is deeply concerned about the indiscriminate attacks on civilians emanating from a Russian attack, which killed pensioners in the village of Yarova, in Eastern Ukraine.

At a time when armed conflicts are increasing and escalating, South Africa not only calls for a de-escalation and ceasefire, but also implores all parties to the conflict to abide by international law, including international humanitarian law obligations.

We continue to see attacks against civilians and civilian installations in breach of the principle of distinction. International humanitarian law requires parties to armed conflict to always distinguish between combatants and civilians as well as between military and civilian targets.

The deliberate targeting of non-combatants is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights laws and principles.

These breaches of international law escalate current global tensions.

South Africa supports the efforts of the United Nations (UN) and other international actors working towards the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomatic means, which include dialogue and other forms of peaceful negotiations.

South Africa remains committed to playing a constructive role in fostering peace and stability globally and calls on all nations to work together to prevent further suffering and bloodshed and aim to protect civilians from harm.

