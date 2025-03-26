Attorney General Jackley Announces Rapid City Man Sentenced To 50 Years in Prison For First Degree Manslaughter

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Rapid City man was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison, with 15 years suspended, after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of First Degree Manslaughter in the 2023 beating death of a 53-year-old man in Rapid City.

Craig Returns From Scout, 30, was sentenced in Pennington County Circuit Court. Returns From Scout was charged in the death of Glennard Gunn behind a Rapid City business. Co-defendant Jacob Jumping Eagle of Rapid City, 30, also pleaded guilty to First Degree Manslaughter and was sentenced to 45 years in prison with 20 years suspended, in October 2024.

“The two defendants committed the heinous offense of beating a 53-year-old man to his death,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The prison sentences reflect the violent nature of their actions.”

The investigation was conducted by the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Attorney General Kevin Krull, who initially prosecuted the case for the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, continued to prosecute the case after he joined the Attorney General’s Office.

