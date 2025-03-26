Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (03-25-2025)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for March 25, 2025. The data discussed in this report was collected between Monday, March 17th and Sunday, March 23rd.

The steelhead fishing remained good last week in most areas along the Upper Salmon River. Last week was the first time this spring that we observed a large increase in angler effort near Ellis, ID and upstream of the East Fork. Angler effort downstream of North Fork remained high, but effort in that area was lower than what has been observed the past three weeks, especially over the weekend.

Catch rates continued to vary by location code, but overall, catch rates were good to excellent in most areas. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork in location code 14 averaged 8 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 7 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 24 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 14 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the East Fork in location code 18 averaged 9 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 had the best average catch rates observed last week at 3 hours per steelhead caught.