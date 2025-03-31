Access Fixtures Introduces SWIS Classic European Style LED Post Top Lights

SWIS Classic European Style LED Post Top Light SWIS Classic European Style LED Post-Top Light SWIS Classic European Style LED Post-Top Light (Dimensions)

SWIS LED Post-Top Lights blend classic European style with advanced LED technology, 10 to 60w options, and built-to-order features, and they are BABA certified.

SWIS LED Post-Top Lights reflect our focus on engineering and design. With a timeless form factor, BABA quality, and built-to-order specs, it offers visual appeal and efficient outdoor performance.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a pioneer in high-performance lighting solutions, proudly unveils SWIS LED Post-Top Lights, a stunning fusion of timeless European elegance and cutting-edge LED technology. This built-to-order luminaire is designed to elevate public and private outdoor spaces, delivering exceptional ambiance, customizable performance, and unmatched durability. Available in various versions with wattage options ranging from 10w to 60w, along with a choice of Kelvin temperatures and advanced optics, SWIS blends old-world charm with modern efficiency, making it an ideal choice for parks, pathways, plazas, and upscale outdoor venues.

Classic Design: SWIS LED post-top luminaires blend historic European elegance with modern performance. Inspired by early lighting designs, SWIS evokes old-world charm with its decorative aluminum capital housing and super durable polyester powder coat finish, available in standard colors like black, bronze, and white or custom finishes such as patinas and all RAL colors. With a lifetime of 100,000 hours, this fixture delivers powerful illumination while maintaining its sophisticated, timeless appeal, enhancing the aesthetic of any outdoor setting.

BABA Certified: Proudly designed and manufactured in the USA, SWIS meets Build America Buy America (BABA) requirements, reflecting Access Fixtures’ commitment to quality and domestic production. Engineered for durability, it boasts an IP66 rating for resistance against powerful water jets and dust, ensuring reliable performance in harsh outdoor conditions. ETL listed UL1598 standards for wet locations and features standard 6kV surge protection (with 10kV available), and SWIS exemplifies American-made excellence.

Customizable: Built to order, SWIS is available in multiple versions with wattage options (10w, 15w, 20w, 30w, 40w, 50w, and 60w) and offers Kelvin temperature choices (1800K, 2700K, 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K), allowing users to select the perfect illumination for specific needs. Multiple light distribution types (Type II, III, IV, and V) and lens options—including clear acrylic, frosted polycarbonate, and more—ensure precise, high-quality lighting, while optional controls like a button-eye photocell and house-side shield enhance functionality for diverse applications.

"SWIS LED Post-Top Light exemplifies our commitment to engineering excellence and design integrity,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “With its timeless architectural form, U.S.-manufactured quality, and built-to-order performance options, SWIS delivers a robust solution for clients who require visual appeal and high-efficiency outdoor lighting.

Available with a 3” slip fitter and two mount base options (2 3/8 inch and 3 inches), SWIS simplifies installation with an EPA of 2.1 for wind resistance. Its 0-10v dimmable driver and 120-277V or 347-480V AC input options provide versatile power management, while certifications—including ETL, UL1598, and IP66—underscore its reliability and safety. It is backed by a 5-year limited warranty. SWIS offers a perfect balance of style, sustainability, and state-of-the-art technology, redefining outdoor lighting for discerning property owners, designers, and facility managers.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance LED lighting solutions committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

