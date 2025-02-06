Access Fixtures Introduces ALTA - An LED High-Bay Light Fixture for High Temperature Environments

ALTA - 30w LED High Heat High Bay Light Fixture ALTA - 60w LED High Heat High Bay Light Fixture ALTA - 120w LED High Heat High Bay Light Fixture ALTA - Remote Driver Technology High Heat Environment LED Lighting Application

Engineered for up to 80°C, ALTA LED High-Bays feature durable aluminum, precision optics, IP66 protection, and a removable driver tray for easy maintenance.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance industrial and commercial lighting solutions, introduces ALTA LED High-Bay, High Heat Light Fixtures, engineered for extreme environments with superior durability, precision optics, and a removable LED driver tray for effortless maintenance. With wattage options ranging from the ALTA 30w to the ALTA 480w, ALTA delivers efficient, high-output illumination, making it the ideal high-temperature LED lighting solution where performance and longevity are critical.

Durable Construction for Extreme Conditions: Built to excel in high-temperature environments up to 80°C, ALTA fixtures feature extruded aluminum housing with die-cast end caps and heat sinks, ensuring superior thermal management and structural strength. Certified IP66 for waterproof and dustproof protection, ALTA’s interlocking design is 3G vibration tested, providing robust performance in industrial settings.

Advanced Optics for Targeted Illumination: ALTA LED High-Bay Light Series integrates cutting-edge optical technology with 17 different optic options, including T1S, T5M, T5W, T10D, and more, allowing users to precisely direct light where needed. This reduces glare and light pollution while maximizing efficiency in large-scale applications.

Removable LED Driver Tray Assembly for Easy Maintenance: Designed for long-term reliability, ALTA features a removable driver tray assembly, allowing quick access for servicing and ensuring optimal heat dissipation. The high-efficiency LED drivers deliver reliable performance in extreme conditions by supporting multiple voltage inputs (100-480VAC, 50/60Hz, and 530mA). Learn more about high-heat LED light fixtures with remote drivers.

"ALTA LED High-Bay Lights are built to deliver high-performance illumination in even the most demanding environments. With their robust construction, precision optics, and easy-to-maintain driver tray, they provide a powerful and reliable solution for high heat applications," said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures.

ALTA LED High-Bay Lights offer an impressive efficiency of over 155 LPW, delivering more than 67,000 lumens for superior illumination. The high-performance heat sink ensures an L70 lifespan of 100,000 hours, making ALTA a virtually maintenance-free solution. The fixture is IP66-rated for waterproof and dustproof protection and IK10 impact-rated for extreme durability. With Imax 10KA surge protection, ALTA ensures reliable operation in challenging environments. It is available in 3000K, 4000K, 5000K, or 5700K, with smart control compatibility, including 1-10V dimming, PWM control, DALI, and DMX. ALTA also offers flexible mounting options, including D type, U type, and H type mounting, and features a quick connect driver system that simplifies installation and maintenance.

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

