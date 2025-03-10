Access Fixtures Introduces the Launch of the PAXT LED Wall Pack with Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin

PAXT LED Wall Pack PAXT LED Wall Pack - Rear View PAXT LED Wall Pack - Side View Fixture Dimensions PAXT LED Wall Pack - Front View Fixture Dimensions PAXT LED Wall Pack - Simplified Outline of the Light Fixture

PAXT LED Wall Pack is field configurable, has a glare-free polycarbonate diffuser lens, and comes with a standard photocell.

PAXT LED Wall Pack is efficient, durable, and performs with customizable settings, an integrated photocell, and rugged construction, making it a reliable, low-maintenance outdoor lighting solution.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance lighting solutions, proudly announces the launch of the PAXT LED Wall Pack Light Fixture, the latest addition to its innovative line of LED wall packs. Engineered for seamless outdoor illumination, this versatile and energy-efficient fixture combines advanced features such as field-configurable wattage and Kelvin temperatures, a built-in photocell for automated dusk-to-dawn operation, and a glare-free polycarbonate diffuser. PAXT is designed to deliver superior lighting for entryways, pathways, building perimeters, and other outdoor spaces.

Field-Configurable Performance: PAXT LED Wall Pack offers selectable wattage options (10w, 15w, and 20w) and Kelvin temperature settings (3000K, 4000K, and 5000K), empowering users to tailor light output to specific environmental and application requirements. This flexibility ensures optimal illumination while maximizing energy savings, making it an adaptable solution for diverse outdoor needs.

Glare-Free Illumination: Featuring a high-impact polycarbonate diffused lens, PAXT minimizes glare while distributing smooth, even light. With an efficacy of up to 131 lumens per watt and a maximum output of 2,585 lumens, this fixture enhances visibility and comfort, making it ideal for compact outdoor areas where safety and aesthetics are paramount.

Built-in Photocell: Equipped with an integrated dusk-to-dawn photocell, PAXT automatically adjusts to ambient light conditions, activating at night and powering off at dawn. This intelligent feature reduces energy waste, offering a cost-effective, low-maintenance lighting solution for property owners and facility managers.

“PAXT LED Wall Pack exemplifies our commitment to balancing efficiency, durability, and performance,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “With its customizable settings, integrated photocell, and rugged construction, this fixture is a perfect choice for customers seeking a reliable and low-maintenance outdoor LED Wall Pack lighting solution.”

Built to endure the toughest conditions, PAXT LED Wall Pack has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring reliable performance in harsh outdoor environments. Its robust die-cast aluminum housing, coated with a UV-stabilized powder finish, delivers exceptional durability, while selectable wattage options (10w, 15w, and 20w) and a maximum output of 2,585 lumens with an efficacy of up to 131 lumens per watt provide customizable, high-efficiency illumination. An L70 rating of 50,000 hours guarantees long-lasting performance with minimal lumen depreciation over time, making it a low-maintenance choice for property owners and facility managers.

Available in a standard bronze finish with an optional color upgrade, PAXT seamlessly blends sleek, modern aesthetics with top-tier functionality. Quick-mount installation simplifies setup, and certifications such as UL, CUL for wet locations, and RoHS compliance highlight its superior quality and safety. Delivering consistent, high-quality light, PAXT is a dependable solution for a wide range of outdoor applications, from entryways and pathways to building perimeters and beyond, offering both versatility and reliability in a single, innovative fixture.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance LED lighting solutions committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

PAXT LED Wall Pack with Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.