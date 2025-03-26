FC Barcelona chooses Amagi to launch TOP BARÇA FAST Channels

The leading football club to utilize Amagi NOW to manage and deliver media content to multiple linear and VOD platforms.

We are excited to partner with FC Barcelona and support their foray into the FAST industry.” — Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Amagi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV (CTV), announced that FC Barcelona, a leading sports institution, has announced the launch of two new channels—Spanish and English versions of the TOP BARÇA channel—on Amagi NOW, an all-in-one cloud media platform that simplifies content operations through automated workflows, media asset management, and streamlined distribution and monetization capabilities.

This collaboration underscores FC Barcelona’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and monetizing its video content in the Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) industry.

The new TOP BARÇA channels will bring fans closer to the action with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, player interviews, historical match highlights, and much more. By leveraging Amagi’s cloud technology, FC Barcelona intends to deliver high-quality streaming experiences while tapping into new revenue streams through targeted advertising and audience monetization.

The launch of TOP BARÇA addresses FC Barcelona’s drive to capitalize on the booming FAST market by offering dynamic and accessible content to its diverse global fanbase.

The club seeks to:

* Monetize Video Content: FC Barcelona advertising revenue opportunities by distributing curated Barça content across streaming platforms.

* Enhance Global Reach: The dual-language channels allow the club to engage a broader audience across Spanish-speaking regions and international markets.

* Streamline Content Delivery: Amagi’s cloud-native platform simplifies the operational complexities of managing and distributing live and on-demand content.

Toni Cruz, Barça Studios, Director – Barça Studios | Barça One, said: “FC Barcelona has always been a pioneer in connecting with fans worldwide, and our partnership with Amagi to launch TOP BARÇA channels is a testament to that vision. By tapping into the FAST ecosystem, we are extending Barça’s reach and creating an innovative platform to engage our fans with premium content while driving significant revenue growth for the club.”

Amagi’s sports vertical delivers cloud technology solutions that transform how sports content is managed, distributed, and monetized. Amagi empowers sports organizations to expand their global reach and enhance fan experiences through live and on-demand streaming with ultra-low latency to advanced monetization tools and regionalized content delivery.

Trusted by leading sports brands, Amagi’s technology ensures seamless workflows, personalized engagement, and scalable monetization in the fast-evolving digital sports landscape.

Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Amagi, said: “We are excited and honored to partner with FC Barcelona and support their foray into the FAST industry. Our cloud technology enables global brands like Barça to monetize their content while delivering better viewing experiences to fans.”

Amagi provides a suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company’s clients include some of the world’s biggest names, including Hearst Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studios, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

Amagi will showcase its latest advancements at Booth [W1721] from April 6 to 9 at NAB 2025. To schedule a meeting and discover how Amagi’s AI-driven solutions can transform your broadcast, streaming and monetization workflows, visit https://www.amagi.com/events/nab-show-las-vegas

Disclaimer: Amagi Media Labs Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, a public issue of its equity shares in the near future and is in the process of filing a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

About Amagi:

Amagi is a next-generation Emmy® Award-winning media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5,000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, and Singapore; broadcast operations in New Delhi; and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

About FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is considered the greatest multi-sports club in the world and this season it is celebrating its 125th anniversary. It was founded in 1899 and is owned by its members. The club is firmly rooted in its city and country, Catalonia, and it has a global outlook, with official offices in three different cities: Barcelona, Hong Kong (responsible for APAC work) and New York (responsible for Americas work).

Barça seeks to change the world through sporting excellence, something which takes it beyond the field of play and into such different areas as coaching and training people through La Masia; knowledge and innovation through the Barça Innovation Hub (BIHUB); Web3, NFT and metaverse initiatives by Barça Vision; entertainment and live streaming content from Barça One and sports for development through the FC Barcelona Foundation. Barça’s growth in recent years has positioned it as one of the most beloved institutions in the world and one of the most followed on social networks.

