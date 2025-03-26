Press Releases

03/26/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Lawless Trump Election Order

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement in response to the executive order issued last night by President Donald Trump seeking to illegally defund states who do not comply with his list of voter suppression measures.

“This is a lawless attempt to suppress and manipulate free and fair elections across the United States, from an unhinged aspiring dictator still seeking to rewrite history to erase his defeat more than four years ago. Since 1788—plainly spelled out in Article 1 of the Constitution and repeatedly affirmed by the Supreme Court—elections are run by the states. This is about Donald Trump trying to pick and choose who gets to vote in this country, and that is not what democracy means. We are working closely with states across the country and are evaluating all legal options to protect our constitutional authority to conduct our elections in a manner that respects voters’ rights and our need for safe and secure elections,” said Attorney General Tong.



