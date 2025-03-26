ArchLynk Launches Supply Chain Portal which is Now Available on SAP® Store

ArchLynk

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArchLynk , today announced that its Supply Chain Portal Solution is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Empower your supply chain with ArchLynk's innovative Supply Chain Portal. Now, suppliers and customers gain unprecedented control, directly initiating transportation requests directly through the portal with reference to SAP order documents, for example purchase order / delivery etc., The supply chain portal is seamlessly integrated with SAP TM in order to do transportation demand management, transportation planning and execution. With real-time shipment visibility and ERP integration, businesses can optimize inbound logistics, enhance operational efficiency, and drive supply chain excellence.CEO Quote"In today's dynamic landscape, businesses face increasing complexity in their supply networks," said Dave Medd, CEO of ArchLynk. "By making our Supply Chain Portal available on SAP Store, we empower organizations to overcome these challenges, enabling them to achieve true efficiency and resilience in their supply chains."— Dave Medd, CEO of ArchLynkThe Supply Chain Portal is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). Vendors, suppliers, customers and manufacturers face challenges today to digitize their supply chain processes. There is a gap in the industry to connect shippers and their stakeholders. Supply chain portal bridges this gap by providing seamless digital integration and real time visibility of the supply chain processes.Product Features1. Strengthen supplier collaboration: Onboarding vendors and suppliers on one platform to enable real time communication and coordination. This not only smoothens the inbound transportation process but also helps streamline the demand generation, planning and execution. Supplier can create transportation requests and with the seamless integration with SAP TM, shipper can plan and execute the trips.2. Customer / Warehouse Application: Ability for the warehouse / dock workers to view shipment information and be able to plan their day better.3. Order Management Application:The Supply Chain Portal enables seamless order creation, tracking, and fulfillment, reducing manual efforts and improving accuracy. ArchLynk’s solution centralizes order management, enhancing control, automation, and visibility for faster, more efficient supply chain operations.4. Track orders in real time for enhanced visibility: Transparency is key for stakeholders when it comes to supply chain, this portal notifies users by providing proactive alerts on ongoing shipments.Industries like automotive, high-tech, retail, and other manufacturers that have large network of suppliers, vendors and carriers can benefit from the Supply Chain Portal. This ensures end-user customer satisfaction, which fuels business growth. Supply Chain Portal offers a centralized user-friendly interface to enhance cost efficiency, transparency and real-time collaboration across your supply chain.Key Benefits of the Supply Chain Portal• Seamless SAP Integration – Fully integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP TM, ensuring real-time synchronization for streamlined order and shipment management.• Enhanced Visibility – Provides real-time tracking of orders and shipments, improving transparency and proactive decision-making.• Automated Order Management – Enables suppliers and customers to create, modify, and track orders efficiently, reducing manual effort and errors.• Scalability & Flexibility – Adapts to growing business needs with multi-location support, customizable workflows, and cloud-based architecture.• Improved Collaboration – Connects suppliers, vendors, and logistics partners on a single platform, fostering seamless communication and operational alignment.About ArchLynkArchLynk, a Boston Ventures portfolio company, is a global leader in SAP Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade Solutions. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company provides consulting services for SAP Digital Supply Chain platforms and SAP Global Trade Services. Since its inception, ArchLynk has successfully delivered numerous SAP Supply Chain Execution and Global Trade projects for businesses worldwide.For more information, please visit https://archlynk.com

