Founder Bhartendu Sinha Presents Optima at Incubatenergy Labs Pitch Day Before Utilities and Investors

"Optima is orchestrating grid edge, meeting the key challenges of the global smart grid, come let us demo Optima" — Bhartendu Sinha

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGeniti Highlights AI-Powered Energy and Water Optimization at DISTRIBUTECH 2025

At this year’s Incubatenergy Labs Pitch Day, hosted during DISTRIBUTECH International 2025, inGeniti introduced its intelligent platform for energy and water optimization—tailored to meet the evolving needs of utilities, grid operators, and resource managers.

Founder and CEO Bhartendu Sinha presented Optima, inGeniti’s AI-powered flagship solution, to a live audience of utility leaders, investors, and energy stakeholders. Designed to work with any electrical device, anywhere, Optima enables monitoring, control, and optimization—without the need for retrofits, rewiring, or consistent internet connectivity.

Sinha’s presentation emphasized the growing complexity at the grid edge and the urgent need for flexible, data-driven solutions that can support electrification and distributed energy integration at scale.

“The grid is becoming more distributed and more complex by the day,” said Bhartendu Sinha, Founder and CEO of inGeniti.

“Optima is uniquely capable of orchestrating the edge—meeting the key challenge raised by global smart grid leadership. Don’t just take our word for it. Come see the future for yourself at DISTRIBUTECH, or ping us later. We’d love to show you what’s possible.”

Orchestrating the Grid Edge

inGeniti’s Optima platform helps utilities and consumers modernize grid operations by:

Making any electric device smart and controllable—without smart panels or rewiring

Enabling load management, demand response, and DER integration

Protecting devices from voltage spikes, overheating, and power quality issues

Providing real-time device-level monitoring, control, and automation

Delivering cost savings, reduced emissions, and greater operational resilience

Paired with Sensei, inGeniti’s precision water management solution for agriculture, the platform also automates irrigation and reduces groundwater waste—addressing two of the world’s most pressing infrastructure challenges: energy and water.

inGeniti’s broader mission is to help build a Global EnergyNet—a distributed, intelligent network of devices, generation, and storage systems optimized in real time. The company is actively piloting projects across California and Washington, including:

Industrial energy cost management

Hydrogen-integrated backup systems

Grid-interactive affordable housing retrofits

About Bhartendu Sinha

Bhartendu Sinha is the founder of inGeniti and a recognized leader in demand-side management, smart grid analytics, and AI-powered infrastructure optimization. He has held executive roles at AutoGrid and Smart Energy Water and was granted an Extraordinary Ability Green Card by the U.S. Government to advance his transformational energy and water solutions globally, from the United States.

About inGeniti

inGeniti develops scalable, intelligent solutions for energy and water optimization. Its patent-pending platforms—Optima and Sensei—provide real-time monitoring, control, and automation for utilities, businesses, and consumers looking to modernize infrastructure, reduce costs, and improve resource efficiency.

