Star Micronics demonstrates Next Generation Cloud Technology alongside New Multi-Interface POS Printer at RTS 2025

Star Micronics at RTS 2025

Star Micronics will be demonstrating its latest point-of-sale technology with a range of POS, payment and kiosk solutions on Stand G52.

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At RTS 2025 (2 - 3 April, ExCeL, London), international POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics will be demonstrating its latest point-of-sale technology with a range of POS, payment and kiosk solutions on Stand G52.Presenting a variety of solutions for retail and QSR as well as self-service kiosks, Star demonstrates its commitment to providing an extensive portfolio of complete POS hardware solutions for tier one businesses as well as independent retailers and hospitality operators.As the latest models within Star’s most established and successful printer ranges, the recently launched TSP143IV X4 receipt and order printer and TSP143IVSK X4 linerless label printer respond to growing demand for future-proof, scalable hardware that can support fixed, mobile and Cloud applications.Redefining efficiency and scalability for online ordering and labelling, the TSP143IV X4 and TSP143IVSK X4 are equipped with exceptional connectivity: USB, LAN, WLAN and Bluetooth alongside Cloud connectivity as standard in one model to offer seamless compatibility with POS systems, tablets, handheld devices, online ordering systems and self-ordering kiosks supporting all major operating systems. Both models deliver a new WLAN and Bluetooth setup designed to simplify wireless connectivity ‘out-of-the-box’. As a result, users can quickly connect via an auto-generated QR code or via the Star Quick Set Up Utility and be online within less than a minute.The expertly designed and compact TSP143IV X4 and TSP143IVSK X4 feature a fast print speed while benefitting from an internal power supply and 4-year warranty as standard. And, with security being a key challenge facing many retail and hospitality businesses, Star’s unique cash drawer connection sensing feature allows the printers to distinguish an open drawer or one which is completely disconnected. The information can be reported directly to a locally controlling application or via the Cloud.Alongside its hardware solutions, Star offers software and integration tools for enhanced connectivity and will be showing its superior CloudPRNT™ Next technology based on the MQTT protocol, enabling almost instant printing in stores from cloud-based retail software and online ordering platforms.Given the rise in multi-channel ordering in the retail industry in recent years accompanied by increasing demand for customer collection and third-party delivery, the requirement for efficient and sustainable labelling has surged. Star offers a range of label printing solutions with a sustainable focus including the versatile mC-Label3, thanks to its ability to print on a wide range of liner-free media including low adhesive re-stick labels as well as high adhesive permanent and semi-permanent labels.The mC-Label3 provides the ideal solution for printing different sized and types of labels from one easy-to-use device. Capable of printing traditional liner pre-sized labels, continuous label rolls and on receipt paper with fully adjustable widths from 25mm to 80mm wide, the printer is ideal for businesses that use a variety of media or are planning to move from traditional labelling to linerless media in the future. The OMS team from Hardis Group will be on the Star stand showcasing OIL, its omnichannel order management solution designed to offer retailers maximum flexibility and now integrated with the Star mC-Label3 for seamless product labelling.Demonstrating Star’s commitment to developing partnerships with a range of software partners providing EPOS systems, the Smart Volution Register EPOS solution will be shown with Star’s TSP143IV printer. Smart Volution helps businesses deliver an exceptional purchasing experience and drive profitability with centrally managed operations and reporting by providing simple and efficient Electronic Point Of Sale (EPOS) systems.And, reinforcing its continuing global relationship with some of the largest POS and payment providers Star will be showing a range of printing solutions with Square POS and payment software, bringing together modern hardware and embedded POS software that includes delivery and online order management as well as Square’s secure payment technology.Star will also showcase the sleek SumUp POS Lite system integrated with its retail hardware, perfect for modern retail environments. In addition, visitors will see Star’s mC-Print3 working with SumUp software in Melford Technologies’ kiosk, demonstrating this powerful retail partnership. Melford works closely with organisations in a variety of markets and supplies indoor as well as outdoor digital solutions that are rugged, reliable and impactful.Given the continuing rise in self-service and self-checkout applications, Star offers a versatile range of integrated open frame and packaged printing solutions in all formats. Working with specialist software providers, touchscreen manufacturers, payment companies and kiosk integrators, Star will be demonstrating a variety of complete self-service applications for in-store e-commerce, QSR ordering and information display.Based on an established long-term partnership with leading kiosk provider Evoke, Star printers have been integrated into a diverse range of kiosks for tier one retail and hospitality chains. On the stand, Star will be demonstrating its packaged kiosk printers used in large retail and QSR chains with Evoke.In addition, Star’s compatible ChromeOS printers will be showcased together with an ImageHOLDERS kiosk incorporating the mC-Print3 packaged kiosk printer, providing a feature-rich and comprehensively integrated ordering platform that allows brands to streamline and enhance operations via in-store kiosk ordering.Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states: “Thanks to an expanding portfolio of advanced POS technology solutions as well as complementary services, Star’s commitment to innovation allows retailers to successfully take advantage of omnichannel store technology, boost operational efficiencies and meet consumer demands both today and in the future.”About Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.-oOo-For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:Claire SmithPR ManagerStar Micronics EMEAEmail: csmith@Star-EMEA.com

