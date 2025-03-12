Star Micronics demonstrates Next Generation Cloud Technology alongside Multi-Interface POS Printer at Internorga 2025

Star Micronics at Internorga 2025

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Internorga 2025 (14 – 18 March, Hamburg, Germany), international POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics will be demonstrating its latest point-of-sale, payment and kiosk solutions for the hospitality market on Stand A3.602. These include Star’s superior CloudPRNT™ Next technology that facilitates almost instant printing from cloud-based hospitality software and apps alongside a new POS receipt, order and label printer featuring a range of interfaces for enhanced connectivity.As a global POS solutions provider of receipt, label and kiosk printers as well as peripherals, Star is at the forefront of product innovation for QSR, hospitality and events. Working with some of the largest POS providers and food ordering platforms, its innovative product designs provide the flexibility required to integrate the latest tablet and cloud-based POS systems in a rapidly changing market. This has ensured the successful installation of Star products in a number of the world's largest hospitality venues.At the event, Star will be exhibiting its latest printing solutions for front of house, kitchen and self-service kiosks as well as innovative labelling solutions for take-out, food preparation and delivery. Presenting a variety of solutions for hospitality POS as well as self-service kiosks, Star demonstrates its commitment to providing an extensive portfolio of complete POS hardware solutions for both Tier One businesses and independent hospitality operators.As the latest models within Star’s most established and successful printer ranges, the recently launched TSP143IV X4 receipt and order printer and TSP143IVSK X4 linerless label printer respond to growing demand for future-proof, scalable hardware that can support fixed, mobile and Cloud applications.Redefining efficiency and scalability for online ordering and labelling as well as front and back of house operations in hospitality environments, the TSP143IV X4 and TSP143IVSK X4 are equipped with exceptional connectivity: USB, LAN, WLAN and Bluetooth alongside Cloud connectivity as standard in one model to offer seamless compatibility with POS systems, tablets, handheld devices, online ordering systems and self-ordering kiosks supporting all major operating systems. Both models deliver a new WLAN and Bluetooth setup designed to simplify wireless connectivity ‘out-of-the-box’. As a result, users can quickly connect via an auto-generated QR code or via the Star Quick Set Up Utility and be online within less than a minute.The expertly designed and compact TSP143IV X4 and TSP143IVSK X4 feature a fast print speed while benefitting from an internal power supply and 4-year warranty as standard. And, with security being a key challenge facing many hospitality businesses, Star’s unique cash drawer connection sensing feature allows the printers to distinguish an open drawer or one which is completely disconnected. The information can be reported directly to a locally controlling application or via the Cloud.To enable almost instant printing from Cloud-based hospitality software and apps, Star offers software and integration tools for enhanced connectivity thanks to its superior CloudPRNT Next technology based on the MQTT protocol. With CloudPRNT widely used by hospitality venues worldwide as part of a table ordering or online ordering system, Star’s latest CloudPRNT Next technology provides faster, more secure and efficient online ordering.Star CloudPRNT enabled printers are able to receive orders from multiple channels including fixed POS systems, mobile devices and tablets, networked as well as Cloud based systems which results in an efficient ordering and transaction process for any hospitality business.With the rise in multi-channel ordering in the hospitality industry in recent years accompanied by increasing demand for customer collection, third party delivery and legislation around accurate ingredients and allergy identification, the requirement for efficient food and beverage labelling has surged. Amongst the range of labelling solutions currently available, linerless labels stand out for their eco-friendly properties and operational efficiencies.Thanks to their linerless sticky label printing capabilities, the TSP143IVSK X4 and mC-Label3 printers offer a versatile solution for hospitality environments seeking to print repositionable re-stick orders and labels for food and drink orders and deliveries, resulting in greater order accuracy and streamlined workflows.Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states: “Star’s commitment to innovation is reflected in an ever-growing portfolio of advanced POS technology solutions as well as complementary services, allowing hospitality businesses to successfully address expansion of omnichannel technology and meet evolving consumer demands both today and in the future.”About Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.-oOo-For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:Claire SmithPR ManagerStar Micronics EMEATel: +44 (0)1494 471111Email: csmith@Star-EMEA.com

