MELTRIC® to Showcase Switch-Rated Power Solutions at Data Center World 2025 in Washington D.C.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, a leading North American provider of Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles to participate in Data Center World, from April 15 to 18, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Booth #1401. The company will highlight the advantages of its plugs and receptacles with Switch-Rated technology for uncompromised power performance in data center environments ( https://meltric.com/solutions/data-centers ).Data centers require continuous operation and reliability to support modern business infrastructure. MELTRIC's advanced electrical connection devices are ideal for redundant power, generator systems, and HVAC applications, ensuring seamless operation without compromising uptime. With the ability to disconnect individual data stacks quickly and safely, MELTRIC devices empower data centers to perform maintenance and system modifications efficiently.Additionally, MELTRIC devices contribute to improved Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) by generating less errant heat compared to traditional pin and sleeve devices, reducing cooling demands and enhancing energy efficiency. The unique design of MELTRIC products integrates safety and functionality in an all-in-one solution, combining a disconnect switch with a plug and receptacle. This allows users to achieve a safe and secure disconnection at the simple push of a button while maintaining line-of-sight disconnect through visual verification of zero energy and de-energization.MELTRIC representatives will be available at Booth #1401 throughout Data Center World to showcase their innovative electrical devices and discuss how they can enhance the efficiency and reliability of data center operations. Choose MELTRIC to keep your data center cord drops, UPS hookups, and diesel generators connected with confidence.For more information about MELTRIC and its range of electrical power solutions, visit https://meltric.com/ About MELTRIC: MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/ Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

