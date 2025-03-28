Business Reporter: Best of British Business campaign - The power of real-time call data analytics

How businesses can improve their performance by taking phone calls seriously

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akixi, a leading provider of CX insights, has been named a 2025 Best of British Business winner by Business Reporter, a prestigious recognition that highlights the company’s role in driving innovation and customer experience in the communications sector.In an article published on Business Reporter, Dr Andrew Reilly, Chief Executive Officer and David Nilsson, Chief Finance Officer of Akixi, a leading provider of call analytics talk about how business communications value-added services can help businesses improve customer interaction and capture revenues that would be otherwise be lost to them. Although almost two-thirds of businesses still use voice as their main method of communication with customers, a large percentage of them fails to gain insights from call data about the company’s performance – whether calls were answered, issues have been resolved or about the number of interactions they have lost while the caller was on hold.The strength of Akixi’s solution lies in its ability to provide call data in real time, as well as in the approximately 250 types of different statistics it generates based on captured data. One of the strongest use cases for Akixi’s easy-to-implement and cost-effective call analytics tool are working spaces such as car repair garages, where employees must share their time between doing their work and answering phone calls. Another one is the NHS, which is mandated to get back to patients in a set timeframe. Delivered via Service Providers as part of their business communications portfolio, not only does Akixi’s solution enable businesses to reduce missed revenue opportunities, but it also enhances customer experience and helps drive operational efficiencies. Having taken advantage of the UK’s tech-friendly business environment and the government’s tax reliefs towards investments in innovation and development, Akixi is now set to realise a topline growth of 25 per cent year on year and a steeply increasing enterprise valuation as the business is approaching its listing for sale in three years.To learn more about the benefits of implementing Akixi’s call data solution, watch the video About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About AkixiAkixi delivers real time data to allow their clients to view call traffic, contact analytics and agent activity. With the help of Akixi’s call data tool, businesses can respond immediately to real-time data, retrieve missed calls and potential lost revenue, as well as boost productivity and improve the overall performance of their business.

