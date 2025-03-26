EWF Invites Speaker Proposals for 2025 Annual Conference

Join 700+ Women Leaders in Denver This October to Inspire Change in Cybersecurity, Risk, and Privacy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a DSG Global Company, has officially opened the call for speakers for the highly anticipated 2025 Annual Conference. The EWF Annual Conference offers a unique opportunity for innovative women leaders and practitioners in cybersecurity, privacy, risk, and related fields to share their ideas, solutions, challenges, and best practices.The EWF Annual Conference brings together over 700 influential women from a wide range of sectors and industries. We invite you to take center stage and share your game-changing insights with this esteemed audience. The deadline to submit a proposal is April 11, 2025.Expanding on last year’s theme of Igniting Impact, the 2025 event, coming to the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver, CO, October 15-17, 2025, is continuing to push forward progress with the theme, Accelerating Impact in Technology & Leadership: Bravely Moving Forward.The conference includes two primary tracks:- Leadership Track – Focuses on the topical areas of advancing careers, developing critical capabilities, and work-life wellness strategies. Attendees will learn from women in the community and leadership development consultants to acquire new skills and upskill to elevate their careers and life.- Technical Track – Brings industry experts to the stage to deliver timely insights and practical know-how across network security, AI, operations, risk management, privacy, and regulatory landscapes. Speakers share hard-won lessons from real-world scenarios to empower attendees to expand and improve their own practices and boost their career impact.Speaker opportunities include:- Standard Sessions – Traditional presentation or panel formats.- Wisdom Circles – 45-minute collaborative, moderated conversations with a small group of attendees that provide the opportunity for individuals and practitioners to come together and go deep on a topic of shared interest.- Lightning Talks – High-energy 4-minute talks that are meant to enlighten and inspire.Detailed information on the available formats, topic suggestions, and submission guidelines can be found on the EWF session submission page The EWF Annual Conference draws professionals from industries such as financial services, technology, pharma, healthcare, insurance, and consulting. Attendees range from CISOs and CEOs to Engineers, Risk Managers, and Senior Analysts—all united by a shared commitment to advancing women’s leadership in security, risk, privacy and related fields.Registration for the 2025 conference is now open, with early bird discounts available for a limited time. Visit the EWF Annual Conference website for more details and to register.Don’t miss your chance to speak at one of the most respected forums for women in cybersecurity and business leadership. Submit your proposal by April 11, 2025, and join us in accelerating impactful change.# # #About the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a DSG Global Company, is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in information security, risk management, privacy, and related industries. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their careers. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.