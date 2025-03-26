Lib Work and Maket Technologies Partner to Launch Japan’s First Generative AI-Based Housing Design & Construction System

Maket & Lib Work set to revolutionize home design with instant floor plan generation, 3D visualization, and cost estimation.

Our collaboration with Lib Work allows us to tailor our advanced platform to meet Japan’s unique building standards. Together, we are paving the way for an optimized homebuilding process.” — Stéphane Turbide, Co-Founder & COO

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lib Work Co. , Ltd. and Maket Technologies Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to launch Japan’s first generative AI-based housing design and construction system. By combining Lib Work’s deep expertise in the housing industry with Maket’s advanced AI technology, the partnership aims to transform the traditional design process, significantly reduce costs, and address challenges such as labor shortages and rising construction expenses in Japan.Japan’s housing industry is increasingly challenged by a heavy reliance on individual expertise, labor shortages, and escalating construction costs. The current process is time-consuming and often lacks the flexibility demanded by modern homeowners. This partnership is designed to introduce digital transformation (DX) in housing design by automating the generation of floor plans and 3D models—thereby enhancing design efficiency, reducing costs, and improving overall sustainability.With Maket’s proprietary AI technology, developed in collaboration with Mila – Quebec AI Institute, one of the world’s leading deep learning research centers, this initiative will modernize the design workflow, empowering homebuilders, and consumers with intelligent tools that adapt to Japan’s unique regulatory and aesthetic requirements.The new AI-driven system will be trained using Lib Work’s extensive database of housing blueprints.Key features will include:• AI-Generated Floor Plans: Automatically producing multiple optimal design options in minutes while complying with local regulations.• Instant 3D Visualization: Converting floor plans into photorealistic 3D models for an immersive client experience.• Real-Time Cost Estimation: Calculating construction expenses instantly to facilitate budget optimization.• Sustainable Design Enhancements: Promoting energy efficiency and environmentally friendly building practices.Following the system’s development, which is scheduled for completion in 2025, Maket Technologies and Lib Work will conduct a pilot phase to test and refine the platform. Once finalized, the AI-driven solution will officially launch in Japan, with expansion plans through OEM partnerships targeting additional homebuilders and construction firms.By integrating AI into housing design and construction, Maket Technologies is pioneering a future where homebuilding is not only more efficient but also more accessible, adaptable, and environmentally friendly.

