Montreal Architectural Firm Atelier L’Abri and AI Startup Maket.AI Aim To Revolutionize Home Building
Atelier L'Abri and Maket.AI Partner to Launch the World's First AI-Generated Home
At the intersection of reinforcement learning and generative AI, Maket.AI’s foundational model represents a promising innovation in architecture, construction, and most importantly, affordable housing”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atelier L'Abri, a leading Montreal-based architectural firm, and Maket.AI, an innovative AI startup, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to design and construct the world's inaugural AI-generated home. Leveraging Maket.AI's cutting-edge generative AI platform, this pioneering residential project aims to deliver sustainable and affordable housing solutions through AI-automated design and development.
— Marc G. Bellemare, Core Industry Member at Mila, Canada CIFAR AI Chair
By integrating Maket.AI's powerful AI technology, L'Abri aims to streamline the entire architectural process, from generating optimized floorplans and visualizing photorealistic 3D design concepts to ensuring zoning compliance and selecting eco-friendly materials. This transformative, AI-driven approach aims to revolutionize how affordable, eco-conscious housing is conceptualized and executed at scale.
"Incorporating generative AI allows us to reimagine the possibilities for residential design," said Nicolas Lapierre, L'Abri's founder. "This first-ever AI-generated house exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable housing through technological advancement."
Patrick Murphy, founder and CEO of Maket.AI, added, "Our AI platform empowers architects and developers to unlock unprecedented creativity while ensuring constructability. We are excited to receive financial support from the Minister of Economy and Innovation, which marks a pivotal milestone in democratizing AI-powered housing development."
Founded in 2019, as a visionary generative AI platform, Maket’s proprietary AI model was developed within the scope of a partnership with Mila - Quebec AI Institute, the world’s largest academic research center for deep learning. Through this collaboration, Maket had access to a vast pool of students, researchers, and resources in the AI ecosystem, allowing them to adapt and grow their AI product.
“At the intersection of reinforcement learning and generative AI, Maket.AI’s foundational model represents a promising innovation in architecture, construction, and most importantly, affordable housing,” said Marc G. Bellemare, Core Industry Member at Mila, Adjunct Professor at McGill University and Université de Montréal, and Canada CIFAR AI Chair.
The timing of this initiative coinciding with the Canadian Federal Government’s announcement to invest $600 million into a series of “new homebuilding technologies” highlights the pioneering spirit of L'Abri and Maket.AI's partnership, a partnership that has the potential to unlock a new frontier in housing development where artificial intelligence augments human ingenuity to build attainable and sustainable homes at scale.
This ambitious project is supported and financed by the Minister of Economy and Innovation, underscoring the government's commitment to fostering technological advancements and sustainable development in the housing sector. “It’s crucial for our government that businesses find smart and effective ways to leverage AI. I am thrilled to see that advances in this field are helping to address social issues like the lack of affordable housing. This project is very much in line with our vision for social innovation and collaborative research,” said Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region.
About Maket Technologies Inc.
Maket Technologies Inc. is a Montreal-based generative AI startup that leverages advances in deep learning to equip the AEC industry for a post-generative AI world. The company's vision is to make sustainable and affordable construction universally available by incorporating generative AI technology to improve productivity, drive business growth, and enhance customer outcomes, while reducing negative impacts on the environment. For more information, visit maket.ca or contact Patrick Murphy, CEO, at patrick@maket.ca.
About Atelier L’Abri
Atelier L’Abri is an architecture and construction firm based in Montreal. The award-winning workshop specializes in ecological, healthy, and sustainable construction. It advocates for innovative architecture solutions, putting forward wellness and the human and social character of our environments. L’Abri’s designs are timeless, unique, and at the human scale. The office’s mission is to build long-lasting projects that have a positive environmental, social and economic impact. Atelier L’Abri won the international award for “Best Young Firm” in architecture at the 2024 Architizer’s A+Awards. For more information, visit labri.ca or contact info@labri.ca.
