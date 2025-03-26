AMPECO Appoints Bart Saunders as Head of Business Development US and Canada

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPECO, a leading provider of EV charging management software, today announced the appointment of Bart Saunders as Head of Business Development for the US and Canada. In this key leadership position, Saunders will spearhead business growth initiatives across North America, further strengthening AMPECO's capabilities to serve the rapidly evolving EV charging ecosystem in this important region.

Saunders brings a wealth of experience from the energy sector, with 10 years in delivering control systems and production data management solutions to oil and gas operators. His journey into e-mobility began in 2021, and he officially launched his EV career in 2023, working in the Federal and State/Local Government space before expanding his expertise into the commercial vertical.

"The EV charging industry in the US and Canada is still extremely buoyant despite the initial disturbance in early 2025. New CPOs are constantly emerging and have great potential for growth," stated Saunders. He identifies reliability and uptime as critical challenges facing charging network operators today, emphasizing that poor driver experience directly impacts customer satisfaction and business viability.

As charging infrastructure continues to expand across North America, Saunders sees significant opportunities for AMPECO's comprehensive platform to help operators overcome existing challenges. "Visibility over the operation of the network is key to identifying issues quickly and effectively. Access to data is also important, enabling us to learn more about how these downtime events occur and how to mitigate them in the future," he explained.

Looking ahead, Saunders' strategic priorities focus on identifying key addressable markets across the US and Canada while educating potential clients about AMPECO's unique value proposition. He also anticipates significant evolution in EV charging software platforms over the coming years, particularly with the integration of artificial intelligence. "As the OCPP protocol evolves and deeper integration to hardware is enabled, the opportunity to not only solve issues in real time but predict them before they happen will be revolutionary," he predicted.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bart to the global AMPECO team," said Michael Greenberg, SVP of Growth at AMPECO. "His extensive background in the energy sector and understanding of the North American market will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence in this key region."

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 160 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development.

