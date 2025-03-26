Our Girls, Our Future Luncheon Highlights Investment in Girl Leadership

GSLE Board Members with a GSUSA special guest: Top row (L to R): Nakeila Polk, GSLE Board Member-at-Large; Brett Bonin, GSLE Board Chair; Kati LeBreton, GSLE Board Member-at-Large; Guy Recotta, Jr., GSLE Board Member-at-Large Middle row (L to R): Kelly D Girl Scout Wrangler and Spur Program members welcomed guests and led meaningful conversations around the state of girls with luncheon attendees. A receiving line of Girl Scouts welcomes guests as they arrived at the Our Girls, Our Future luncheon.

Girl Scouts Louisiana East Announces $1.1 Million Raised Toward Capital Campaign

GONZALES, LA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- .Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) gathered civic leaders, community advocates, and former Girl Scouts on Thursday, March 13, for the Our Girls, Our Future Luncheon at the Price LeBlanc PACE Center in Gonzales. The annual event, designed to celebrate and invest in the leadership potential of girls, also marked a significant milestone in GSLE’s ongoing capital campaign to improve camp facilities for future generations of Girl Scouts.During the luncheon, GSLE Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rebecca Pennington inspired attendees with a call to action to ensure every girl in southeast Louisiana has access to leadership experiences, outdoor adventures, and lifelong skills development through Girl Scouts.“The young women in the 23 parishes we serve are the heart of our mission,” said Dr. Rebecca Pennington. “An investment in Girl Scouts is an investment in the future—in confident leaders, courageous changemakers, and women who will make meaningful contributions to our communities.”Ráchel Roché, GSUSA National Board Development Committee Member and Past Board Secretary, spoke about her experience growing up in this council and its incredible impact on her. Being a Girl Scout instilled in her the courage and confidence to pursue her achievements.The event also spotlighted the progress of GSLE’s “Leave No Girl Inside…for Generations to Come” capital campaign, a $5.5 million fundraising initiative dedicated to enhancing facilities and programming at Camps Marydale and Covington. To date, GSLE has raised $1.1 million toward its goal, ensuring that generations of girls will continue to experience outdoor adventures, from horseback riding and high ropes courses to team-building and environmental education.As part of the capital campaign, GSLE is also preparing to celebrate two major milestones in its outdoor programming — Camp Marydale’s 80th anniversary and Camp Covington’s 100th anniversary, both occurring in 2027. To honor these legacies, GSLE plans to host a 180th-year celebration, paying tribute to the thousands of girls who have built lifelong memories at these camps.“For more than 175 combined years, Camps Marydale and Covington have shaped the lives of more than 250,000 girls in southeast Louisiana," said Dr. Rebecca Pennington. “These camp experiences build resilience and leadership skills—and we are committed to making sure that no girl is left inside.”The keynote address was delivered by Jan Risher, Louisiana Culture Editor for The Advocate, The Times-Picayune, and The Acadiana Advocate, who spoke about her own camp experience and the profound impact Girl Scouts made in her life. A special video presentation featuring Girl Scouts Louisiana East members highlighted the many improvements to come at Camps Marydale and Covington.The luncheon concluded with a matching fund challenge from Brett Bonin, Girl Scouts Louisiana East Board Chair, and a heartfelt call to action from Girl Scouts Wrangler Show Team members Izzy Carbo, Adelle Johnson, and Giavanna Raby, encouraging former Girl Scouts and community members to get involved. Attendees were invited to support the capital campaign or make a financial contribution to Girl Scouts Louisiana East, ensuring future generations have access to transformative leadership experiences.“Whether you were a Girl Scout yourself, have a daughter in the program, or simply believe in the power of building strong, capable women — we invite you to join us in this mission,” added Brett Bonin, Girl Scouts Louisiana East Board Chair. "The future of our girls depends on the support we give them today."To learn more about the Leave No Girl Inside…for Generations to Come capital campaign or to contribute, visit www.gsle.org . For more information about supporting GSLE or reconnecting as a Girl Scout alum, contact Hailey Lynn Fretz, Annual Giving and Events Manager, at hfretz@gsle.org.# # #Girl Scouts Louisiana EastGirl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) is the leading organization for leadership development of girls, grades K to 12, in 23 parishes of southeast Louisiana. Chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA, GSLE serves over 10,200 girls, with 3,400 adult members. Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsle.org We Are Girl Scouts of the USAGirl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scoutsof all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike, or advocate for climate justice or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

