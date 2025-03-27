Business Reporter: Leveraging device intelligence to combat online fraud

How gen AI is changing the fraud prevention game

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Dan Pinto, CEO of Fingerprint, talks about how device intelligence is becoming a new tool in the fight against online fraud. Statistics show that online fraud remains to be a major headache for businesses – particularly enterprise companies with a treasure trove of customer, financial and proprietary data. While account takeover (ATO) fraud caused nearly $13 billion (£10.08 bn) in losses in 2023, credit card fraud is estimated to have contributed to roughly $35.8 billion (£27.8 bn) in losses worldwide.Although most enterprises currently have traditional cyber-security measures in place, such as annual employee security training, multifactor authentication (MFA) and one-time passwords (OTP) to combat fraud, such solutions are now easily circumvented by criminals with the use of gen AI-enabled social engineering and tactics such as SIM card swapping. This is where device intelligence, a technology that analyses and recognizes the devices that visitors use to access a site or application comes into play, which gathers various attributes such as the device manufacturer, operating system and screen resolution to create a unique device identifier. However, a comprehensive device intelligence solution should provide not only a device identifier but also additional real-time signals, such as VPN detection, browser tampering detection, bot detection and virtual machine detection, too.Fingerprint, a device intelligence platform, collects over 100 network, device, and behavioural signals to assign every visitor a unique, persistent visitor ID. Due to the high entropy of the signals and Fingerprint’s continuous training of proprietary machine learning models, this identifier stays stable even when cookies are cleared, IP addresses change, or incognito mode is used.To learn more about how device intelligence can improve your security controls, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About FingerprintFingerprint is a device intelligence solution that helps companies identify their online visitors with unmatched accuracy. By exposing accurate and reliable web and mobile signals, Fingerprint gives businesses the insights they need to reduce fraudulent transactions, strengthen account security, and increase customer lifetime value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.