St. Albans // Motor Vehicle Crash in Swanton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2002048
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 03/26/2025 at 0619
STREET: Woods Hill Rd.
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Rd. / Cook Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Light snow / Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice / slick
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Emily Fitzsimmons
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage passenger side damage.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jacob Barnes
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side front door, rear door and right rear wheel damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Kellen Pilon
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-250
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor front end passenger side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #4
OPERATOR: Ean Grimes
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan Versa
VEHICLE MODEL: Versa
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: Rear end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 26, 2025, at 0845 hours, Vermont State Police and Swanton Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Woods Hill Rd. east of Bushey Rd. in the Town of Swanton. Road conditions were icy and slick. Just before VSP arrived at the crash, a secondary crash occurred between two additional vehicles.
Vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound on Woods Hill when it lost control. Roadway conditions were a contributing factor in this crash. Operator 2 was traveling westbound on Woods Hill Rd. and saw the vehicle in the westbound lane. To avoid the crash Vehicle 2 moved to the eastbound lane to avoid a head-on collision. Vehicles 1 and 2 then collided. Vehicle 1 came to rest off the westbound shoulder of Woods Hill and Vehicle 2 came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of Woods Hill Rd.
Vehicle 3 stopped in the westbound lane of Woods Hill Rd. to check on the operator of vehicle 1. Vehicle 4 then rear-ended Vehicle 3.
No one was injured from the crash and the vehicles were towed from the scene. Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802 524 5993.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.