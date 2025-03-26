St. Albans // Motor Vehicle Crash in Swanton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH





CASE#: 25A2002048

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: 03/26/2025 at 0619

STREET: Woods Hill Rd.

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Rd. / Cook Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Light snow / Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice / slick





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Emily Fitzsimmons

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage passenger side damage.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A





VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jacob Barnes

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery





VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side front door, rear door and right rear wheel damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A



VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Kellen Pilon

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor front end passenger side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A



VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Ean Grimes

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan Versa

VEHICLE MODEL: Versa

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: Rear end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A









SUMMARY OF CRASH:





On March 26, 2025, at 0845 hours, Vermont State Police and Swanton Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Woods Hill Rd. east of Bushey Rd. in the Town of Swanton. Road conditions were icy and slick. Just before VSP arrived at the crash, a secondary crash occurred between two additional vehicles.





Vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound on Woods Hill when it lost control. Roadway conditions were a contributing factor in this crash. Operator 2 was traveling westbound on Woods Hill Rd. and saw the vehicle in the westbound lane. To avoid the crash Vehicle 2 moved to the eastbound lane to avoid a head-on collision. Vehicles 1 and 2 then collided. Vehicle 1 came to rest off the westbound shoulder of Woods Hill and Vehicle 2 came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of Woods Hill Rd.





Vehicle 3 stopped in the westbound lane of Woods Hill Rd. to check on the operator of vehicle 1. Vehicle 4 then rear-ended Vehicle 3.





No one was injured from the crash and the vehicles were towed from the scene. Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802 524 5993.







