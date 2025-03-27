Global Release of NEVER A VICTIM – The Ultimate Guide to Women’s Safety

NEVER A VICTIM by Robert Kaiser empowers women worldwide with real-world safety strategies and survivor-led guidance. Now available at womens-safety.com.

This book is for every woman who has ever felt unsafe, doubted her instincts, or struggled with the question, ‘What do I do next?'” — Robert Kaiser

WETHERBY, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women worldwide now have access to an indispensable resource with the release of NEVER A VICTIM , a groundbreaking book by Robert Kaiser. This 530-page guide is a lifeline for those seeking to reclaim their personal safety, offering clear, actionable strategies to navigate life’s risks with confidence and awareness.Whether you’re feeling trapped in a controlling relationship, facing the unsettling reality of a stalker, or simply want to deepen your understanding of safety in an unpredictable world, NEVER A VICTIM equips you with the tools to recognize danger, trust your instincts, and take decisive action.Written as both a practical handbook and a deeply empathetic companion, NEVER A VICTIM sheds light on the real threats women encounter daily—domestic abuse, coercive control , technology-facilitated harassment, stalking, drink-spiking, and sexual violence—while challenging the societal myths that fuel victim-blaming and silence survivors.“This book is for every woman who has ever felt unsafe, doubted her instincts, or struggled with the question, ‘What do I do next?’” said Kaiser. “It offers real-world solutions, clarity in times of fear, and the reassurance that no woman is ever truly powerless when she understands her own ability to act.”Unlike conventional safety books, NEVER A VICTIM is designed with a trauma-informed approach, acknowledging the emotional, psychological, and cultural barriers that can make it difficult for women to seek help or take action. Covering critical topics such as stalking, domestic abuse, travel safety, and online threats, the book empowers women of all backgrounds to reclaim control over their lives.Deborah Jones, Founder and CEO, Resolute Women’s Support Services, UK, praised the book’s unique impact: “NEVER A VICTIM is a powerful and inspiring testament to resilience, courage, and the triumph of the human spirit. A must read for anyone seeking hope, healing, and a renewed sense of self belief."Drawing from over three decades of research, countless of personal conversations with survivors of sexual and physical violence, and collaboration with law enforcement and advocacy organizations, Kaiser’s work is both thorough and culturally sensitive, ensuring that his insights resonate with women from all walks of life.NEVER A VICTIM is now available worldwide in hardcover, eBook, and PDF formats through http://womens-safety.com About the AuthorRobert Kaiser is an internationally recognized advocate for women’s safety. His relentless dedication to understanding violence against women, supporting survivors, and challenging the status quo has made him a trusted voice in the movement for change. His latest work, NEVER A VICTIM, serves as a powerful testament to his mission: ensuring that every woman, no matter her circumstances, has access to the knowledge and strategies needed to protect herself and thrive.

